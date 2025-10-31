Did anyone read the omens in Gabe Stevenson jumping clean over the ropes after knocking a man out with his paws

If anyone can read signs of what is to come read these omens well. An extreme high level wrestler with EXTREME A1 athleticism that prefers to punch first and is sponsored by Jon Jones at every turn so far is going to a damn problem. I believe he will be fast tracked shortly after a can or two in the UFC. He will be chosen to knock Jailton out very soon for his sins in the octagon if he is not cut by then. They will put someone with hands and incredible wrestling on Jailton the first chance they get. I predict that collision course. It is still too early to say just how great but the omens are clear. Gabe is on a course for greatness