Did anyone not like Quiznos?

My province was infested with Quiznos and we still have few left. But I noticed that Quiznos is gone in most peoples town. I know they had management issues but did anyone not like their food?


I feel like their food was always delicious and chicken bacon carbonara was truly a unique taste that stands the taste of time.


Canada seems to have a decent amount of Quiznos.
 
Quiznos was a better, but more expensive, Subway.

Unfortunately, Subway eventually won their rivalry through the '$5 Footlongs' driving Quiznos into bankruptcy.

And since then, Subway has increased their prices far beyond Quiznos's, and thats why I refuse to ever eat at any Subway no matter how many 'Footlong for $9' coupons they send me.
 
Quizno's Italian Subs are the bee's knees. Subway copied Quizno's toasting concept.

ClassicItalian.jpg
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Firehouse Subs took everything they worked for
No firehouse subs in our city. Barely any in Canada.

GearSolidMetal said:
Quiznos was a better, but more expensive, Subway.

Unfortunately, Subway eventually won their rivalry through the '$5 Footlongs' driving Quiznos into bankruptcy.

And since then, Subway has increased their prices far beyond Quiznos's, and thats why I refuse to ever eat at any Subway no matter how many 'Footlong for $9' coupons they send me.
It was so much better. Their classic Italian was amazing as was the Baja and mesquite chicken. Hell the black angus was decent as well but of course, the carbonara was and still is GOAT sandwhich.


SakurabasEar said:
Those with money, went to fire house. Those on a budget went to subway
Sucks because Quiznos is amazing!


HARRISON_3 said:
Quiznos was too beautiful for this world.
Amen to that. Your comment touched my heart!


Quiznos has and will always be very nostalgic to me. It screams 2000s.
 
The sandwiches were pretty good. The reason Quiznos failed was because someone bought the company and pushed for massive expansion, then opened a subsidiary and switched the focus of the business from royalties from the locations, to forcing franchise owners to buy their food and equipment from their subsidiary at above market price so the franchise owners could barely turn a profit. Then subway just bought toasters and offered $5 footlongs, so the quiznos franchises that were already barely making a profit after getting gouged by the owner went out of business, and a bunch of people sued the owners for collecting franchise fees for locations that never opened.
 
nostradumbass said:
The sandwiches were pretty good. The reason Quiznos failed was because someone bought the company and pushed for massive expansion, then opened a subsidiary and switched the focus of the business from royalties from the locations, to forcing franchise owners to buy their food and equipment from their subsidiary at above market price so the franchise owners could barely turn a profit. Then subway just bought toasters and offered $5 footlongs, so the quiznos franchises that were already barely making a profit after getting gouged by the owner went out of business, and a bunch of people sued the owners for collecting franchise fees for locations that never opened.
The beauty of capitalism
 
I liked their French dip beef au jus sandwich. I don't think we have any around my area anymore. To be honest, there isn't many Subways around my area anymore either.
 
There are some Quiznoses (Is that the plural?) in the Greater Toronto Area, where I live, but you would not know it. They're all in out-of-the-way, weird locations. There's not one in a popular part of the city. If location is everything, Quiznos has failed big time. No idea why they settled on those spots. Cheap rent maybe? There are also quite a few in the Greater Vancouver Area, but again, you might never know it. I lived in Vancouver for years and don't recall ever passing one.

I remember when Quiznos first came out long ago; their gimmick was their toasted subs. I thought, what's the big deal. People are going to go there because of toasted bread? I eventually tried a Quiznos sub while in New Jersey, and it was a nothing-special sub, yes, on toasted bread. Whoop-dee-doo. Never went back.
 
It 100% depended on the location since they were franchised. Some locations were great, others were garbage.
 
