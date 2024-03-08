Did anyone not like Quiznos?

Ogata
My province was infested with Quiznos and we still have few left. But I noticed that Quiznos is gone in most peoples town. I know they had management issues but did anyone not like their food?
I feel like their food was always delicious and chicken bacon carbonara was truly a unique taste that stands the taste of time.
Canada seems to have a decent amount of Quiznos.
