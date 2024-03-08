Did anyone not like Quiznos?

There are some Quiznoses (Is that the plural?) in the Greater Toronto Area, where I live, but you would not know it. They're all in out-of-the-way, weird locations. There's not one in a popular part of the city. If location is everything, Quiznos has failed big time. No idea why they settled on those spots. Cheap rent maybe? There are also quite a few in the Greater Vancouver Area, but again, you might never know it. I lived in Vancouver for years and don't recall ever passing one.



I remember when Quiznos first came out long ago; their gimmick was their toasted subs. I thought, what's the big deal. People are going to go there because of toasted bread? I eventually tried a Quiznos sub while in New Jersey, and it was a nothing-special sub, yes, on toasted bread. Whoop-dee-doo. Never went back.