Did anyone else root for Izzy for the first time today?

I've been an og Izzy hater since 2018 and have feverishly rooted against him for the past six years.

I found myself softer on him today though. Much softer. A couple losses and some humility does that I guess. I kind of wanted to see him back to form. I like rooting for the old champs fighting the up and comers. All of a sudden, I'm hoping he cracks Imavov with one of his lean back counter lefts. Crazy...
 
nah. am happy to see him go out like this. i just hope he sticks with it and pulls a tony fergusson. then ends up in GFL.
 
No but I actually thought he was looking pretty good out there he was being aggressive and his strikes were crisp. Then he got clipped. Stoppage looked a tad early but was flattened out and was either gonna just take more GNP or get choked out. imho
 
No. But I thought he would win and not lose to some random guy at fight night

But instead he got knocked out by that random guy, in round 2. On a fight night. 3rd lost in a row
 
yeah izzy seemed to be much cooler and less cocky recently, his whole collab thing with whittaker made me want him to win, and it always feels wrong to see a former long time champ lose that many in a row.
 
I wasn't able to watch, but I figured Imavov would win and felt that would be better for the division as a whole.

Bit of new blood.

We've seen in other divisions (lightweight specifically) how hard it is to get new contenders when they start facing the OG's.
 
