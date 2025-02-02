Did anyone else root for Izzy for the first time today?

I've been an og Izzy hater since 2018 and have feverishly rooted against him for the past six years.



I found myself softer on him today though. Much softer. A couple losses and some humility does that I guess. I kind of wanted to see him back to form. I like rooting for the old champs fighting the up and comers. All of a sudden, I'm hoping he cracks Imavov with one of his lean back counter lefts. Crazy...