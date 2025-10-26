Did anyone else really want Bautista to beat Umar?

Not really. I don't think bautista would have anything for merab. I think Umar at least has a chance. He's shown us when he's fresh he's a problem for him. He just needs to figure out how to extend that period of time he's superior as the younger man. Where Bautista is kind of a grit and hard work kind of guy. And you're just not going to outgrit or work merab.
 
Yeah I wanted Mario to win to add a fresh name for Merab to fight. But man is Umar good. He got hit with that knee and recovered well showing he's got a chin and recovery ability. He just outclassed Mario everywhere in that fight.
 
I favored Umar but Mario was game as shit. Dude was scrappy as hell and making Umar work for everything.
 
KO Shotz said:
Not because I dislike Umar, but because it would've added another contender for Merab. 135 is gonna be only rematches for a bit.
Click to expand...

no, because he has nothing for Merab, at least Umar can beat him if he can go full five rounds better than he did last time.
 
Yes. Umar still ain't gettin' the next TS. He'll need to win another, perhaps two. Pink goof told him what to do and he didn't understand the assignment. But I'm sure his entitled ass will still sit there with his Tony Ferguson sunglasses and clamor for a TS while we watch along, cringing.
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
no, because he has nothing for Merab, at least Umar can beat him if he can go full five rounds better than he did last time.
Click to expand...
He doesn't even need 5 rounds of cardio, he needs 3. Merab can't finish him or win a 10-8, and even after Umar gassed, he still got 19 out of 26 TDs stuffed and couldn't advance position or even keep him there for 10 seconds on the ones he did get. Umar can win the first 3 rounds and Merab doesn't have any way of coming back.
 
NextGen said:
Not really. Umar is still the guy with the best shot at beating Merab. Just needs to make sure he can go a full 5 rounds since his cardio let him down in the first fight.

I thought his cardio was better against Bautista.
Click to expand...
Just need to go three rounds then can give Merab the last two. Lol
 
Koro_11 said:
Of course, I always root against the people who see me as an infidel and want to convert, subjugate or kill me.
Click to expand...
North caucasian muslims don't think like that.

You gotta understand that those people are influenced by christianity and our values, we georgians had some of their kingdoms as vassals and they were christian back then.

That's why they're the only muslim people I can call brothers (no hate to other muslims, it's just that our cultures are much different)
 
KavkazDominance said:
North caucasian muslims don't think like that.

You gotta understand that those people are influenced by christianity and our values, we georgians had some of their kingdoms as vassals and they were christian back then.

That's why they're the only muslim people I can call brothers (no hate to other muslims, it's just that our cultures are much different)
Click to expand...
Fair enough, I am from the Balkans (Croatia) and I definitely consider Georgians my brothers, and see a lot of similarities with us, the same type of stubborn pride and excellence in sports, despite such small populations.

I have to admit that I don’t know any Muslims from the Caucuses and don’t have any experience with them at all, so I will have to take your word for it. Also, Umar in particular, seems like a Pretty decent guy…. But of course, I’ll be heavily rooting for Merab again.
 
Kind of, but only if he dealt with the wrestling well. He sort of did his best but I really don't need new blood if his wrestling isn't great.
 
Idgaf who won the fight as long as it was entertaining. Which it wasn't. Umar just another grapple fuck decision specialist. He better better not get the title shot off that cuz that was lame af.
 
Win/win. If Bautista beat Umar then a new contender would have been born. If Umar beat Bautista then the guy who gave Merab his most competitive fight ever (and with a broken hand at that) was back in the win column on the verge of contendership.

So I was fine with either. That is one rematch I'd be happy to see, because the first was high level. That being said, I wouldn't mind Umar fighting another time too before it happens.
 
I was hoping Bautista could work his boxing and takedown defense to beat Umar. However, if he can't stop Umar's takedowns, he's not stopping Merab.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Why Umar Nurmagomedov is gonna beat Merab in their next 2 fights
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
sdpdude9
sdpdude9
ArtardFiesta
Should Merab troll umar if he beats sandhagen?
2
Replies
23
Views
696
Paladin
Paladin
methrogenn
Umar Nurmagomedov is the only answer to Merab
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
4K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
TheMMAnalyst
Umar vs. Merab Round 5 Re-Watch (Scoring Breakdown/Summary/Analysis)
2 3
Replies
50
Views
864
sdpdude9
sdpdude9
P
Matchmaking bantamweight
Replies
7
Views
300
agibmxmma
agibmxmma

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,759
Messages
58,003,928
Members
175,903
Latest member
goudash08

Share this page

Back
Top