Did any of 70s and 80s famous fighters start in TMA?

My perception of boxing back in the day was that they all came from the streets.. It wasnt like they tried out a few martial arts and then settled on boxing.
Today is largely the same. Rolly Romero was a judoka before switching to Boxing but I think thats an exception. Vitali Klitchko did kickboxing first but his brother didnt.
Did any fighter in the 70s and 80s have pyjamas martial arts training before becoming boxers?
