Did any of 70s and 80s famous fighters start in TMA?

My perception of boxing back in the day was that they all came from the streets.. It wasnt like they tried out a few martial arts and then settled on boxing.

Today is largely the same. Rolly Romero was a judoka before switching to Boxing but I think thats an exception. Vitali Klitchko did kickboxing first but his brother didnt.

Did any fighter in the 70s and 80s have pyjamas martial arts training before becoming boxers?
 
not many. The martial arts was all about money then and now. Boxing at the time was still a thriving ammie and pro sport so kids could train for the price of a pair of handwraps and a mouthguard, that's all I had to get. In fact, I was very surprised when I heard that Hector Camacho started in Karate before boxing. Martial arts was expensive enough then and even today so that it's kinda a middle class and up endeavor. Look at Michael Jai, nothing screams hood about that guy no matter how big his ego is. I don't know who his parents were but I'm pretty sure they were at least middle class and a solid family unit.

Anyway, Troy Dorsey from that era was a kickboxer and a good boxer, Randall "Tex" Cobb was a kickboxer and there may have been others. It's gone the other way too, that one guy, Sugarfoot whatever his name is, he had a boxing background and would have done well in boxing, but he would have had to beat some phenomenal fighters, he did the right thing going into kickboxing and dominating there. Maurice Smith tried boxing but was kayoed, I think twice. Again, the comp was so much thinner in kickboxing and even today, I'm really not sure how dense the talent pool is in mma. It was poor early on and it's certainly gotten way better but I'm not sure if it's comparable to other pro sports, of course, fans of the sport will hate to hear that.
 
That's right. Randall Tex Cobb. I forgot about him.

I Still don't get how Ngannou is the only one to exploit Furys punch and grab, and knock him down. I can only assume the division is really weak If it takes an athlete from another sport to do it. Fury has been getting away with shitty tactics for years...
 
that's all it is, some people don't want to hear that and will deny that but it used to be a non boxer had a very hard time in boxing, no matter how big or strong or athletic. Ed Too Tall Jones never made it very far, I mentioned Maurice being kayoed by a fringe contender but back then even a fringe contender may have had hundreds of ammie fights before they turned pro. James Broad was a talented fighter with an ammie background, there is no video of the fight Im aware of but an early kayo pretty much means a guy really didn't belong in there.

Don Wilson didn't do a whole lot better in boxing. These days nothing that happens surprises me but it does dissapoint me.
 
Don wilson blames it on his coach trying to change his style from kickboxing which led him to getting tkoed
 
ya, fighters usually blame something. I never saw the fight, Don is a great martial artist, just not a boxer apparently. These days, if he were young, he could probably beat a guy of similar level to the guy he lost to. Like I say, back then, even the clubfighters could be really good. That's no insult to those guys, for what they were, they were the cream but I always heard the stories of a Joe Lewis or whatever getting kayoed in sparring or Don Wilson losing.

Boxers have failed at kickboxing to though, usually way out of their primes and just looking for a quick paycheck but Ray Mercer and Botha have been dominated in kickboxing. A fight is a fight and you change a few rules and it can make a huge difference as we learned in the last few decades.
 
Most of Dons wins came from punches...his boxing wasn't bad. he said his coach wanted him to be a pressure fighter and that's why he got fucked up.
 
