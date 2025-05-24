Did any of 70s and 80s famous fighters start in TMA?

not many. The martial arts was all about money then and now. Boxing at the time was still a thriving ammie and pro sport so kids could train for the price of a pair of handwraps and a mouthguard, that's all I had to get. In fact, I was very surprised when I heard that Hector Camacho started in Karate before boxing. Martial arts was expensive enough then and even today so that it's kinda a middle class and up endeavor. Look at Michael Jai, nothing screams hood about that guy no matter how big his ego is. I don't know who his parents were but I'm pretty sure they were at least middle class and a solid family unit.



Anyway, Troy Dorsey from that era was a kickboxer and a good boxer, Randall "Tex" Cobb was a kickboxer and there may have been others. It's gone the other way too, that one guy, Sugarfoot whatever his name is, he had a boxing background and would have done well in boxing, but he would have had to beat some phenomenal fighters, he did the right thing going into kickboxing and dominating there. Maurice Smith tried boxing but was kayoed, I think twice. Again, the comp was so much thinner in kickboxing and even today, I'm really not sure how dense the talent pool is in mma. It was poor early on and it's certainly gotten way better but I'm not sure if it's comparable to other pro sports, of course, fans of the sport will hate to hear that.