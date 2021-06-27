Did any notice DC praise Gane’s ability not to eye poke when sticking out his hands?

TheSpider

TheSpider

Banned
Banned
Joined
May 17, 2019
Messages
6,195
Reaction score
16,009
When Gane had already eye poked Volkov before that praising and poked him again after.

DC is deteriorating as a commenter right before our eyes. Dean should have taken a point away after the 2nd eye poke
 
Honestly they all seem to start out great and then something just happens to make them unbearable. Felder, DC, and Cruz were all amazing and then the hyperbole and the locked in and that’s right and the it’s over started to creep in. Then DC just started to straight up shit on people. The we made fun of girlfriend’s names. It’s all so weird.
 
Yep said:
Honestly they all seem to start out great and then something just happens to make them unbearable. Felder, DC, and Cruz were all amazing and then the hyperbole and the locked in and that’s right and the it’s over started to creep in. Then DC just started to straight up shit on people. The we made fun of girlfriend’s names. It’s all so weird.
Click to expand...
Yep
 
  • Like
Reactions: Yep
He used to be decent. Nowadays when he's watching the fights it's like he's at home watching with his friends. And his bias is extremely blatant.

It's even bad when he goes to interview the fighters. He has a huge smile on his face if his favorite won and he's stone cold serious if the other guy did.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Yep
There was some article last year about how DC was the new star of UFC commentary and I’ve hated him so much more ever since
 
I like the bit where they show replays of the commentators after a fight stoppage.
 
2nd eye-poke by Gane was basically a finger jab, similar to what DC used vs Stipe, I wonder if someone has a gif of that 2nd poke
 
It’s very disappointing to see DC turn into a company shill… just spews out whatever hype of the month the UFC wants him to push over providing serious fight analysis
 
Yep said:
Honestly they all seem to start out great and then something just happens to make them unbearable. Felder, DC, and Cruz were all amazing and then the hyperbole and the locked in and that’s right and the it’s over started to creep in. Then DC just started to straight up shit on people. The we made fun of girlfriend’s names. It’s all so weird.
Click to expand...

It's that cretin Rogan that always ruins them. They're influenced by his cretinness on the mic.
 
same as all ex fighters turned commentator, once they get comfortable commentating they just start spewing shite
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,043
Messages
58,020,191
Members
175,909
Latest member
El Grande Americano

Share this page

Back
Top