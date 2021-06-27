Did any notice DC praise Gane’s ability not to eye poke when sticking out his hands?

YepHonestly they all seem to start out great and then something just happens to make them unbearable. Felder, DC, and Cruz were all amazing and then the hyperbole and the locked in and that’s right and the it’s over started to creep in. Then DC just started to straight up shit on people. The we made fun of girlfriend’s names. It’s all so weird.
