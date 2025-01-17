  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Dick Turpin wore a mask

I think I know what Fury meant by this now.

I think people are confused, and thinking he's implying about the Usyk fight again - that he was robbed (which he could be as well, and this would be a strangely clever line by him, like a rapper's line or something)...

But he says it right after he says his goodbye... then he says, basically 'I robbed the bank in plain sight' aka I made all that fucking money, robbed you all in plain sight/even Dick Turpin wore a mask.
 
I think I know what Fury meant by this now.

I think people are confused, and thinking he's implying about the Usyk fight again - that he was robbed (which he could be as well, and this would be a strangely clever line by him, like a rapper's line or something)...

But he says it right after he says his goodbye... then he says, basically 'I robbed the bank in plain sight' aka I made all that fucking money, robbed you all in plain sight/even Dick Turpin wore a mask.
Except Fury already admitted that he lost the first Usyk fight. The second one was even clearer for Usyk so you can forget any decision robbery theory. What Fury likely meant was the second one. He "robbed" the bank in broad daylight (made a killing in boxing especially with the Saudis). You know where he got this idea from? Floyd.
floyd-mayweather-vs-conor-mcgregor-mask.jpg
 
Floyd straight up took the money and ran. His "robbery" message was aimed at the gullible casuals that thought guys like the 2015 version of Pac and McGregor stood a chance. Those were by far his two biggest paydays.
 
Its a common phrase meaning you've been blatantly ripped off or robbed, of course its about the losses.
 
