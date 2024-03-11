Dick / Not a dick

emefer

emefer

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Dec 17, 2013
Messages
12,213
Reaction score
12,772
So yesterday I overslept and missed my flight which resulted in me being on standby and luckily getting the last seat on the last plane of the day 12 hours after the flight I missed.

The person I was traveling with only sent one text to see if I were awake, as we were meeting in the lobby of the hotel that morning to go to the airport, before he left.

He is someone I have known for 20 plus years and who I would consider a friend of mine although we socialize mostly through our profession but he had just invited me and another coworker to come to his house and barbecue.


I understand him leaving but I am kinda pissed that he didn’t at least try to call a few times as there was ample time to get to the airport.

Is he a dick for not calling me to make sure I woke up?
 
Last edited:
sunglasses-checking-out.gif
 
emefer said:
So yesterday I overslept and missed my flight which resulted in me being on standby and luckily getting the last seat on the last plane of the day 12 hours after the flight I missed.

The person I was traveling with only sent one text to see if I were awake, as we were meeting in the lobby of the hotel that morning to go to the airport, before he left.

He is someone I have known for 20 plus years and who I would consider a friend of mine although we socialize mostly through our profession but he had just invited me and another coworker to come to his house and barbecue.


I understand him leaving but I am kinda pissed that he didn’t at least try to call a few times as there was ample time to get to the airport.

Is he a dick for not calling me to make sure I woke up?
Click to expand...


No, youre a grown ass man, its your own responsibility to function like an adult, set an alarm and be ready when you need to be
I personally wouldve put in extra effort to make sure a friend made it on time but he aint your mom, bro
Does he also have to wipe your ass and deal with school bullies for you?
 
Pliny Pete said:
No, youre a grown ass man, its your own responsibility to function like an adult, set an alarm and be ready when you need to be
I personally wouldve put in extra effort to make sure a friend made it on time but he aint your mom, bro
Does he also have to wipe your ass and deal with school bullies for you?
Click to expand...
I thought I made it clear that I’m not blaming him. I am not pissed that he left without me.

I am asking if it is a dick move for a friend to not make a phone call or two in an attempt to wake you up while he’s taking an Uber to the airport.
 
emefer said:
I thought I made it clear that I’m not blaming him. I am not pissed that he left without me.

I am asking if it is a dick move for a friend to not make a phone call or two in an attempt to wake you up while he’s taking an Uber to the airport.
Click to expand...

Its not a dick move that he didnt call you, thats not his responsibility
Maybe he was busy, maybe he was distracted, maybe he was tired, maybe he was trying to make time with the cute Uber driver, he's got his own life with his own challenges, him not thinking about you doesnt make him a dick, it just makes you come off as needy, man up
 
Nope not a dick, but you sure are for posting this stuffs about him asking if he is.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Its not a dick move that he didnt call you, thats not his responsibility
Maybe he was busy, maybe he was distracted, maybe he was tired, maybe he was trying to make time with the cute Uber driver, he's got his own life with his own challenges, him not thinking about you doesnt make him a dick, it just makes you come off as needy, man up
Click to expand...
So you wouldn’t be annoyed with a friend that didn’t make an attempt to call you? You’d be fine with it.

And speaking of moms wiping asses. I went and got him a battery and charger for his weed cartridge while on the work trip because he didn’t have one, which I didn’t even ask for him to pay me back for and I was also letting him use my battery for a couple days beforehand. Not to mention the libations I made available for after work hangs.
 
emefer said:
I understand him leaving but I am kinda pissed that he didn’t at least try to call a few times as there was ample time to get to the airport.

Is he a dick for not calling me to make sure I woke up?
Click to expand...
Let me ask you this: Do you often require your friend’s help for things? Are you the irresponsible one for whom he always has to be responsible?

For instance, do you have a driver’s license?
 
emefer said:
So you wouldn’t be annoyed with a friend that didn’t make an attempt to call you? You’d be fine with it.

And speaking of moms wiping asses. I went and got him a battery and charger for his weed cartridge while on the work trip because he didn’t have one, which I didn’t even ask for him to pay me back for and I was also letting him use my battery for a couple days beforehand. Not to mention the libations I made available for after work hangs.
Click to expand...

Sounds like you learned a valuable lesson that day
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Let me ask you this: Do you often require your friend’s help for things? Are you the irresponsible one for whom he always has to be responsible?

For instance, do you have a driver’s license?
Click to expand...
No
No
Yes

And many would wish they had my life.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,689
Messages
55,229,538
Members
174,691
Latest member
LyotosMorningDrink

Share this page

Back
Top