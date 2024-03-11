Dick / Not a dick

So yesterday I overslept and missed my flight which resulted in me being on standby and luckily getting the last seat on the last plane of the day 12 hours after the flight I missed.



The person I was traveling with only sent one text to see if I were awake, as we were meeting in the lobby of the hotel that morning to go to the airport, before he left.



He is someone I have known for 20 plus years and who I would consider a friend of mine although we socialize mostly through our profession but he had just invited me and another coworker to come to his house and barbecue.





I understand him leaving but I am kinda pissed that he didn’t at least try to call a few times as there was ample time to get to the airport.



Is he a dick for not calling me to make sure I woke up?