News Diaz vs Luque is OFF re: Travel issue

Noone was interested in this fight anyway

But if they want to keep it, why can't they just move it to another card?
 
Milenkovic said:
Noone was interested in this fight anyway

But if they want to keep it, why can't they just move it to another card?
I'm honestly glad they're scrapping it all together. I was a big Diaz fan and he hasn't been in fight shape since the Anderson fight. That was in 2015 bros, during Obama.
Apparently he literally didn't train for 5 years before coming in against Robbie.
 
I'm actually glad this fight isn't happening. I don't need to see Nick fight again in the UFC.
 
