WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 7,587
- Reaction score
- 12,773
They should have asked him if he had a passport first.Well yeah, no shit. What were they thinking booking Diaz for Abu Dhabi anyway?
Huh?Nick Diaz was doing meth not that long ago, I’m amazed they thought Abu Dhabi was a good idea
damn, went from weed, to alcohol, to meth....Nick Diaz was doing meth not that long ago, I’m amazed they thought Abu Dhabi was a good idea
Dang. I was looking forward to seeing Diaz back in action.
I'm honestly glad they're scrapping it all together. I was a big Diaz fan and he hasn't been in fight shape since the Anderson fight. That was in 2015 bros, during Obama.Noone was interested in this fight anyway
But if they want to keep it, why can't they just move it to another card?