I want Lopez to go to 147, more fights with names who will want to trade instead of stink out the joint.Lopez isn't so good against a defensive minded boxer. Could be a stinker.
god i would love to see ennis beating the living shit out of him.I want Lopez to go to 147, more fights with names who will want to trade instead of stink out the joint.
How is it his fault that someone made up a rumor about him fighting Haney?Lopez never fails to disappoint. Well done.
Lopez would beat Ennis. Ennis is probably the most overrated fighter out there.god i would love to see ennis beating the living shit out of him.
Your post is proof Lopez is the most overrated fighter. The guy can’t box for shit. All he does is brawl.Lopez would beat Ennis. Ennis is probably the most overrated fighter out there.
Agree. Can’t think of way Ennis beats Lopez after this weekend, they have same strengths and weaknesses, Lopez is just better at the strengths.Lopez would beat Ennis. Ennis is probably the most overrated fighter out there.
Nah, he just doesn’t want to bore crowds chasing guys backing up trying to counter A sides doing all the work to put on a show. Against Martin and Ortiz he led, anticipated counters and created forced exchanges he ultimately won. Ugly but he made it work. Styles make fights. Haney embarrasses him, but Boots he’ll be styling on.Your post is proof Lopez is the most overrated fighter. The guy can’t box for shit. All he does is brawl.