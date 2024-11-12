  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Rumored Devin Haney vs Teofimo López

that's actually a pretty good match up.

not sure if the fight itself is any good... both guys are inconsistent, so we could be getting a staring contest. but at least one of them gets to lose?

if i had to put my money on it, i'd probably take haney by decision.
 
Lopez isn't so good against a defensive minded boxer. Could be a stinker.
 
Hope it happens, it'd be great for the sport. Props to Haney for taking such a difficult fight after the Ryan mess. I'm skeptical, but it does seem like Lopez is impatient with TR and wants a huge payday.
 
One guy can only throw jabs, the other guy doesn’t throw any. It’s a good fight because of who they are but don’t expect it to be exciting. Haney by decision is the safe bet.
 
Haney will win this too easy in a fight that will suck probably, but I’d like to see Teo keep moving forward, tbh.
 
Boxing's in a horrendous state that this is a big fight.
 
Seano said:
Lopez would beat Ennis. Ennis is probably the most overrated fighter out there.
Click to expand...
Your post is proof Lopez is the most overrated fighter. The guy can’t box for shit. All he does is brawl.
 
Seano said:
Lopez would beat Ennis. Ennis is probably the most overrated fighter out there.
Click to expand...
Agree. Can’t think of way Ennis beats Lopez after this weekend, they have same strengths and weaknesses, Lopez is just better at the strengths.
 
StopDucking said:
Your post is proof Lopez is the most overrated fighter. The guy can’t box for shit. All he does is brawl.
Click to expand...
Nah, he just doesn’t want to bore crowds chasing guys backing up trying to counter A sides doing all the work to put on a show. Against Martin and Ortiz he led, anticipated counters and created forced exchanges he ultimately won. Ugly but he made it work. Styles make fights. Haney embarrasses him, but Boots he’ll be styling on.
 
