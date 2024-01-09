  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Devin Haney vs Sandor Martin TOP RANK

C- level fight overall not unlike Tank’s next rematch.
 
StopDucking said:
So if the challenger misses weight, the champion can forfeit the fight right away and still keep his title?
Challenger wins a fight missing weight is basically a non title fight …. And the #1 ranked guy keeps his position … Champion doesn’t lose his title is the challenger is overweight
 
itd be funny if Sandor Devin Haneys Devin Haney
i think he can do it
 
After his recent fights and especially after the loss to Garcia I have zero issues with this fight.
 
MMALOPEZ said:
It sounds fair. But in the case of Garcia, it felt like Haney risked everything including his soul for accepting $1.5M due to missing weight. And in the end, he loses in a fight while everyone cheers for him.

He might lose agaisnt Sandor too.
 
humperdoo said:
He accepted 600k fee for Ryan missing weight …
 
This one can be quite a snoozer.
 
