Haney needs to be careful and stay navigating the lane he’s best in. Getting in with faster sharpshooters who have dangerous snake recoil power is not gonna be to his favor. Tank is as big as he needs to be to wreck Haney. Devin is sharp but he doesn’t have the work rate or hands to get in a chess match with Tank or Lopez. Haney needs to keep beating the overachievers and try hards and the one dimensional names who look good… the second he faces someone elite who can mix up the off/def and has power he’s gonna have a bad night.
 
fight will never happen, Tank is a can crusher

but he would get absolutely schooled. Tank throws one punch at time looking for a perfect opportunity to counter before pouring it on…. he’s gonna be watching waiting and chasing Haney the whole fight

you need an all out pressure fighter to beat Haney
 
Haney is 1-2 at a time too, and can’t crack an egg.
 
the prevalence and polarization of strong opinions suggests that these fighters just need to fight each other! we are developing a nice talent pool at 140 again. too bad we can't get another Super 6
 
I can’t believe there are people out there that still think Tank is the real deal
 
Well, I guess it depends on what you mean by that. He's been brought along carefully but he's skilled and one of the best finishers in the sport. Loma, while past his best, is still an elite lightweight and I'd favor Tank to beat him if they fought now (a few years ago though I would've favored Loma). Tank isn't a likable guy but he's very talented. That much is undeniable.
 
he is very talented, and he does pack retarded power.

i honestly think he could be the real deal, i can see why people are excited. he's an underrated technician, he moves well, he fights smart when he needs to, and he knocks motherfuckers out. but refusing to fight anyone with even a remote shot of beating him... that takes away a lot.

he's been flat out refusing to fight lomachenko since 2016. i expect him to start calling him out some time in 2025, though. he'll get real vocal then.
 


Even Bernard Hopkins a % owner of golden boy called tank the top dog.

If he wasn’t any good as some people claim or not liked in the industry…

Why is he the biggest draw along Canelo in the business …?

Haney now says he is never again fighting at 135 … and he is not the A side here period … doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon then.
 
Haney is 1-2 at a time too, and can’t crack an egg.
the difference is haney limits exhanges so he can win each round and win the fight…pure boxer

tank looks for a counter so he can hurt the guy and get the knockout …boxer puncher

haney wont give him anything to counter

styles make fights
 
Right, and if Haney could unload combinations as fast as Mayweather he’d win, but he cant, so Tank, a guy who can pot shot and lead too, and has real ring smarts can actually play the timing gsme with the boxer and again, power to knock Haney the fuck out. Tank ain’t gonna take it though so no worries

With Lopez there’s no doubt he can start the exchanges and counter off the counters or return fire. Haney will have to pitch a stinker shutout to steal that one, Lopez is a bad match up for him also
 
Tank obliterates Haney.
Loma stunned Haney multiple times and Haney is almost as basic as Tank is, minus the devastating one-punch knockout power.
Talk all the shit about Tank you want and he'll keep proving doubters wrong in spectacular fashion.
 
Haney's durability looked fine at 140 though and that was against a puncher (granted how little he was hit). Having to drain himself to make 135 could've affected his punch resistance. He looked much more sturdy in there with Prograis. So far anyway.
 
Even Bernard Hopkins a % owner of golden boy called tank the top dog.

If he wasn’t any good as some people claim or not liked in the industry…

Why is he the biggest draw along Canelo in the business …?

Haney now says he is never again fighting at 135 … and he is not the A side here period … doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon then.
because of careful marketing and favoritism. Tank's never held a legitimate world title. he's an exciting and skilled fighter but not a world champ. also doesnt seem in any hurry to get a belt that matters. simple as that.
 
Haney is name calling a guy for not moving up and giving up every physical advantage to a guy who brings in less $$$. High Risk, Low Reward. What does he expect? Haney held all of the belts at LW but didn't want to compromise a physical advantage by cutting weight and the strain, fair enough, just worry about guys at 140lbs. plenty of good fights there.
 
Haney needs to be careful and stay navigating the lane he’s best in. Getting in with faster sharpshooters who have dangerous snake recoil power is not gonna be to his favor. Tank is as big as he needs to be to wreck Haney. Devin is sharp but he doesn’t have the work rate or hands to get in a chess match with Tank or Lopez. Haney needs to keep beating the overachievers and try hards and the one dimensional names who look good… the second he faces someone elite who can mix up the off/def and has power he’s gonna have a bad night.
