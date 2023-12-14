Haney is 1-2 at a time too, and can’t crack an egg.fight will never happen, Tank is a can crusher
but he would get absolutely schooled. Tank throws one punch at time looking for a perfect opportunity to counter before pouring it on…. he’s gonna be watching waiting and chasing Haney the whole fight
you need an all out pressure fighter to beat Haney
Well, I guess it depends on what you mean by that. He's been brought along carefully but he's skilled and one of the best finishers in the sport. Loma, while past his best, is still an elite lightweight and I'd favor Tank to beat him if they fought now (a few years ago though I would've favored Loma). Tank isn't a likable guy but he's very talented. That much is undeniable.
he is very talented, and he does pack retarded power.
the difference is haney limits exhanges so he can win each round and win the fight…pure boxer
Right, and if Haney could unload combinations as fast as Mayweather he’d win, but he cant, so Tank, a guy who can pot shot and lead too, and has real ring smarts can actually play the timing gsme with the boxer and again, power to knock Haney the fuck out. Tank ain’t gonna take it though so no worriesthe difference is haney limits exhanges so he can win each round and win the fight…pure boxer
tank looks for a counter so he can hurt the guy and get the knockout …boxer puncher
haney wont give him anything to counter
styles make fights
Haney's durability looked fine at 140 though and that was against a puncher (granted how little he was hit). Having to drain himself to make 135 could've affected his punch resistance. He looked much more sturdy in there with Prograis. So far anyway.Tank obliterates Haney.
Loma stunned Haney multiple times and Haney is almost as basic as Tank is, minus the devastating one-punch knockout power.
Talk all the shit about Tank you want and he'll keep proving doubters wrong in spectacular fashion.
Even Bernard Hopkins a % owner of golden boy called tank the top dog.
If he wasn’t any good as some people claim or not liked in the industry…
Why is he the biggest draw along Canelo in the business …?
Haney now says he is never again fighting at 135 … and he is not the A side here period … doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon then.
Haney needs to be careful and stay navigating the lane he’s best in. Getting in with faster sharpshooters who have dangerous snake recoil power is not gonna be to his favor. Tank is as big as he needs to be to wreck Haney. Devin is sharp but he doesn’t have the work rate or hands to get in a chess match with Tank or Lopez. Haney needs to keep beating the overachievers and try hards and the one dimensional names who look good… the second he faces someone elite who can mix up the off/def and has power he’s gonna have a bad night.