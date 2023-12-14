Haney needs to be careful and stay navigating the lane he’s best in. Getting in with faster sharpshooters who have dangerous snake recoil power is not gonna be to his favor. Tank is as big as he needs to be to wreck Haney. Devin is sharp but he doesn’t have the work rate or hands to get in a chess match with Tank or Lopez. Haney needs to keep beating the overachievers and try hards and the one dimensional names who look good… the second he faces someone elite who can mix up the off/def and has power he’s gonna have a bad night.