News Devin Haney sues Ryan Garcia

Stormtrooper85 said:
I honestly wonder if Devin will ever be the same again?

Haney files suit against Garcia for battery, fraud

Boxer Devin Haney filed a lawsuit against rival Ryan Garcia on Friday in New York seeking damages for battery, fraud and breach of contract in connection with Garcia's doping violation after their April title fight in Brooklyn.
He needs a fight, and soon. Stop crying and get back to work.
 

Devin Haney lost the bout but is now suing Ryan Garcia for being roided up during their match.

Garcia defeated Haney this past April in a highly controversial bout that saw Garcia miss weight for the 140-pound contest—rendering him ineligible to win Haney’s WBC super lightweight title—and then have his win overturned when it was later announced that he tested positive for a banned substance.

Haney’s team subsequently wrote a letter to the New York State Athletic Commission calling for Garcia to be disqualified and are now taking legal recourse. On Friday, the boxer filed a lawsuit against Garcia alleging battery, fraud, and unjust enrichment from the April 20 contest, according to a report from Boxing Scene.

According to Haney’s attorney Pat English, there was specific language in the bout agreement signed by Garcia in which the boxer guaranteed he would not use performance-enhancing drugs. Garcia has become known for his troubling behavior in public and on social media, which necessitated extra precautions on the Haney side.

“At no time did Devin Haney consent to engage in a bout against a boxer who was positive for a performance-enhancing drug, performance enhancing-procedure or masking agent and would not have proceeded with the bout had he known,” English wrote in Friday’s filing, according to Boxing Scene. “The New York State Athletic Commission would not have permitted the bout had it known of the positive finding or of Garcia’s IV use.


We all know the UFC has a steroid and banned substance problem, but on top of that, they are disingenuous at best in trying to curb the problem. They hire testing agencies that they can control and manipulate, maybe most famously in the Jon Jones 'pulsing' farce. Could an individual fighter be successful in suing his/her opponent for being roided up? Could this be the answer to the steroid problem in the UFC?
 
Trabaho said:
Mark Hunt Brock Lesnar.

Who knows who roids. Just if they get caught you find out.
Yeah like Didn’t hunt know going in that Lesnar was on PED’s?

If you agree to the bout knowing these conditions then there is basically no case?
 
SamuraiBro said:
Yeah like Didn’t hunt know going in that Lesnar was on PED’s?

If you agree to the bout knowing these conditions then there is basically no case?
Yes. However since Mark didn't resign they gave him Overeem to brain damage him with knees. Really low and evil. Dana is evil. He goes over dead bodies. Like Roy Nelson got to get beat uo by prine JDS for not resigning. Look at Power Slap. Dana and his Italian mob friends.
 
The UFC knew Lesnar was on roids and tested positive before his fight with Mark Hunt. Hunt tried to sue and was ostracized and defamed by the UFC & fans.
 
Captain Herb said:

We all know the UFC has a steroid and banned substance problem, but on top of that, they are disingenuous at best in trying to curb the problem. They hire testing agencies that they can control and manipulate, maybe most famously in the Jon Jones 'pulsing' farce. Could an individual fighter be successful in suing his/her opponent for being roided up? Could this be the answer to the steroid problem in the UFC?
No.
Why would you even think that?
 
SamuraiBro said:
Yeah like Didn’t hunt know going in that Lesnar was on PED’s?

If you agree to the bout knowing these conditions then there is basically no case?
Can you imagine going into a fight with Lesnar then finding out he was on steroids and being all like

giphy.gif
 
Domitian said:
Devin Haney is a little bitch. That's all.
Nah he's right! Fuck Ryan he's a racist and a crackhead PED user.

Hope he's banned from boxing and has to do MMA

The fact he was overweight and pissed hot is crazy
 
Istryker said:
Nah he's right! Fuck Ryan he's a racist and a crackhead PED user.

Hope he's banned from boxing and has to do MMA

The fact he was overweight and pissed hot is crazy
Who cares about Ryan? Haney has handled this situation in the most embarrassing way possible a "man" could handle it. People are laughing at him, including me.
 
