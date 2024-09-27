Devin Haney lost the bout but is now suing Ryan Garcia for being roided up during their match.We all know the UFC has a steroid and banned substance problem, but on top of that, they are disingenuous at best in trying to curb the problem. They hire testing agencies that they can control and manipulate, maybe most famously in the Jon Jones 'pulsing' farce. Could an individual fighter be successful in suing his/her opponent for being roided up? Could this be the answer to the steroid problem in the UFC?