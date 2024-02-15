Hellowhosthat
Did Devin Clark have the most spectacularly average UFC career of all time?
Clark was much worse than a gate keeper, don't think he's defeated anyone sniffing a ranking his entire ufc runAbubakar last finish win was when Obama was in office. One of most boring fighters ever. I know Khabib, Usman and Umar have a group chat without him talking shit. "No way we're related bratha look this guy another decision"
Devin was LHW best gatekeeper for years but he's done now
