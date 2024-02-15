News Devin Clark and Abubakar Nurmagomedov released.

Is this a sign they’re clearing the roster of cryogenically frozen NPC fighters they pull out for the Apex?
 
oh-no.gif
 
Abubakar last finish win was when Obama was in office. Literally. Pull it up Jamie. One of most boring fighters ever. I know Khabib, Usman and Umar have a group chat without him talking shit. "No way we're related bratha look this guy another decision"

Devin was LHW best gatekeeper for years but he's done now
 
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
ExitLUPin said:
Abubakar last finish win was when Obama was in office. One of most boring fighters ever. I know Khabib, Usman and Umar have a group chat without him talking shit. "No way we're related bratha look this guy another decision"

Devin was LHW best gatekeeper for years but he's done now
Click to expand...
Clark was much worse than a gate keeper, don't think he's defeated anyone sniffing a ranking his entire ufc run
 
Poor Abu.

Rarely fought and dont have any memorable moments inside the cage. From outside,yes,but not inside.
 
MrFreeze said:
Clark was much worse than a gate keeper, don't think he's defeated anyone sniffing a ranking his entire ufc run
Click to expand...

A gatekeeper as in one that gatekeeps the rankings. If you beat Clark it meant you were gonna be ranked. He's beaten Menifield and Da Un Jung.
 
inb4 25 pages of what a gatekeeper,journeyman,and prospect actually is.
 
Sevin Clark highlight was beating Alonzo Menifield though Alonzos better now.
 
holy shit the people are roasting Abubakar in the comments section of that tweet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,389
Messages
55,077,001
Members
174,595
Latest member
El Casualito

Share this page

Back
Top