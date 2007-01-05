Devil's_Advocate
CURRENT PRs as of 12/30/2025
AGE: 43
Height:5'11.5
Weight: 242-243
Goals: Strength / Power
PR
Deadlift: 715 lb (clean), 745 lb (hitched), 780 trap bar (600x10)
Squat: 500 lb @233 lb
Bench: 425 lb @ 233 lb, 405x6 &455x1 @242
Push Press: 300 lb @ 233 lb, Strict 260 lb
Weighted Chins: +135x2@233 lb
Weighted Dips: +235@233
Weighted Push Up: +315lb@228
Muscle Ups: 10 reps (233 lb), +25 lb for 1 (233lb)
COC#3, 3-4 closes right , 1 close with left hand
---PRs WERE CIRCA 2008-2009
----------------------------
01/04/07 8pm
-played bball 40 min prior...a game of 3o3 and some shooting around
Deadlift:
225-5 reps
315-3 reps
+straps:
405-1 rep
495-1 rep
635-1 rep...used all back but no hitching...felt like I have at least another easy 20-30lb in me....after almost a 6 week lay off...
Dynamic Rows:
315- 5 reps
365-3+0 reps
Bench:
115-10 pause on chest+ballistic reps
135-5 reps w/pause+explode
225-5 reps w/ pause +explode
315-3 reps....
top 1/2 partial:
365-4+0 reps..pretty weak...at least 3-4 reps off my best lift...felt pretty weak...
Standing Cable Rope Crunches on Pulldown Station:
140-10 reps....
-tried to squat but was a no go with left knee locking up surprisingly higher up than normal....was as stiff as a piece of wood....eh...not even with a really wide stance...
grippers:
BBE-1 negative with each hand
#3- 1 rep MMS or bit wider+10 sec closed hold right hand, 2 negatives left hand
#3-1 rep MMS or bit wider +5 sec closed hold right hand, 2
negatives left hand
-surprisingly strong on grippers today....
-havent worked out in two weeks...
-bent 2 white IMs few days ago and kinked a yellow pretty good with underhand style...so pretty good with my bending progress...
10pm END
I left at 10 but last 30 min I spent mostly chatting with buddy of mine...
