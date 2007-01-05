  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Goals & Gains Devil's power/strength training log

Devil's_Advocate

Devil's_Advocate

CURRENT PRs as of 12/30/2025

AGE: 43
Height:5'11.5
Weight: 242-243
Goals: Strength / Power

PR
Deadlift: 715 lb (clean), 745 lb (hitched), 780 trap bar (600x10)
Squat: 500 lb @233 lb
Bench: 425 lb @ 233 lb, 405x6 &455x1 @242
Push Press: 300 lb @ 233 lb, Strict 260 lb
Weighted Chins: +135x2@233 lb
Weighted Dips: +235@233
Weighted Push Up: +315lb@228
Muscle Ups: 10 reps (233 lb), +25 lb for 1 (233lb)

COC#3, 3-4 closes right , 1 close with left hand
---PRs WERE CIRCA 2008-2009
----------------------------

01/04/07 8pm

-played bball 40 min prior...a game of 3o3 and some shooting around

Deadlift:
225-5 reps
315-3 reps
+straps:
405-1 rep
495-1 rep
635-1 rep...used all back but no hitching...felt like I have at least another easy 20-30lb in me....after almost a 6 week lay off...

Dynamic Rows:
315- 5 reps
365-3+0 reps

Bench:
115-10 pause on chest+ballistic reps
135-5 reps w/pause+explode
225-5 reps w/ pause +explode
315-3 reps....
top 1/2 partial:
365-4+0 reps..pretty weak...at least 3-4 reps off my best lift...felt pretty weak...

Standing Cable Rope Crunches on Pulldown Station:
140-10 reps....

-tried to squat but was a no go with left knee locking up surprisingly higher up than normal....was as stiff as a piece of wood....eh...not even with a really wide stance...

grippers:
BBE-1 negative with each hand
#3- 1 rep MMS or bit wider+10 sec closed hold right hand, 2 negatives left hand
#3-1 rep MMS or bit wider +5 sec closed hold right hand, 2
negatives left hand

-surprisingly strong on grippers today....
-havent worked out in two weeks...
-bent 2 white IMs few days ago and kinked a yellow pretty good with underhand style...so pretty good with my bending progress...

10pm END

I left at 10 but last 30 min I spent mostly chatting with buddy of mine...
 
You must have went balls-out for the title!

The Satan Spawn's Log of Carnage maybe?

Nice job on the Deadlifts also...I knew you'd break 600 easily.
 
My thinking power/creativity vanished postworkout....i am glad I was able to type anything sensical at all...lol....

I use + to indicate the end of normal reps...0 indicates I had no reps left in me....I consider this training to failure....some people believe that you must actually attempt that next rep and fail on it for that to be called training to failure....whenever I do forced reps or partials I use a number instead of the 0.

Dynamic Rows were simply my friends sumo deadlifts. He was waiting for me to finish deadlifting to get in. So after he unloaded the bar and did his work sets I did a set of 315 of rows....after he was done with it completely i added another 50 and aimed for 1....but even 3 were fairly easy....I need to work on the form tho.,..I'll give 405 a try one of these days....

Bench was simply a test of where i was at that day....I had done 7-8 partials and 5 full reps beforewith that weight....so fighting for 4th rep was eye opening....but not too surprising.....2 weeks off and before that workout 4 weeks off.....been working on dips....

my workouts are often done by how i feel on a particular day....nothing too concrete....last workout I had no large expectations after 12 hour workday...hopefully my next workout will go more smoothly during the weekend...

Kinked a yellow IM nail today and kinked Blue IM nail as well...both PRs....perhaps I can improve on my piss poor bending.....
 
DEVILsSON said:
I use + to indicate the end of normal reps...0 indicates I had no reps left in me....I consider this training to failure....some people believe that you must actually attempt that next rep and fail on it for that to be called training to failure....whenever I do forced reps or partials I use a number instead of the 0.
Gotcha. That's what I would have guessed it meant.

Nice job on the deads. I'm jealous.
 
01/07/07 3:15pm

200mg caffeine+60mg pseudo+500mg enteric aspirin

Military Press:
135-10 reps
Push Press:
185-3 reps
225-3 reps
245-1 rep..felt light so decided to go for a PR
265-0+1 rep...couldnt do anything with it...not enough rest
265-0+3....got each attempted rep about halfway but didnt have the energy to through the plateau
185-4 reps...was exhausted....prolly had more but i racked it...

-1 muscle up
Pull Ups:
bodyweight(220)-3 reps to chest

Chins:
+45-3 reps....chest to bar
+90-3 reps....chest to bar
+135-1+0 reps...chin over the bar+pause at the top
bodyweight-18+0 reps....chin over the bar

Standing Cable Rope Crunches on Pulldown station:
150-8+0 reps
160-1+1 reps....did it as last set after everything and was spent...

5:15pm END
 
01/13/07 4pm

200mg caffeine+60mg pseudo+500mg aspirin
-felt a bit sick....beginning of a cold perhaps....the historic lows in temp in frisco maybe part of the reason lol...

-supersetted the early sets of the exercises....then did each separate

Standing Rope Crunches on Pulldown station:
100-5 reps
160-5 reps
170-2+1 reps...explosive reps
180-1+1 reps...explosive reps..

Chins:
bodyweight(220)-(pointer and middle fingers only)-3 reps
+45-1 rep
+90-1 rep
-chalk
+135-1 rep
+135-1 rep
+135-1 rep
+135-1 rep
+135-1 rep...
TBS about 3 min....all except last sets I touched the bar to the chest....last set came an inch or two short....chin was still well over the bar

Squats:-wide stance....slightly staggered stance to accomodate the knee
45-10 reps..
135-5 reps
225-3 reps
275-1 rep
315-1 rep...heavy as crap...
315-1 rep....godawful rep...knees buckling inward...blah...need to push knees out
315-1 rep
315-1 rep
315-1 rep
335-1+0 rep...about as bad as I will ever do this damn exercise....knees buckling inward despite trying to push out...bah..
365-1 negative...
-was getting fairly deep in the hole...with a bit of lean forward...not too bad overall...kept the bar a bit too high but it just doesnt feel as comfortable lower on the back...

Push Presses:
135-5 reps..
185-3 reps..
225-1 rep
245-1+1 reps....missed first attempts, then used more leg drive to get 2nd rep...still had to fight for it for a few sec at the middle and top....
225-2+0 reps

Hub plate lifting:-chalked
35lb-full deadlift with each hand...1 hand at a time...held right for a few sec and lowered with control...left fell to the floor after 1 sec at the top...
36.25lb(bought some 1.25 and 2.5 lb magnetic plates)-full deadlift with right and halfway deadlift with left(slipped out right in the middle)
37.5-got about inch of the ground with each hand...was surprised i budged it of the floor with left
35-1 full deadlift each hand....almost 10 sec hold at the top with right, few sec hold and controlled drop with left
35-1 full deadlift with right and 5 sec hold at the top with controlled drop...got full rep with left but it went straight down as I locked it out...

Bending:
white+green IM bars-easy underhand bend in under a minute
Blue IM Bar-got it easy in under a minute...surprised the hell out of myself....went like butter...decided to give it a shot instead of yellow and got it...used leather cloths....put the clothes against the ends instead of wrapping the bar for some leverage....
yellow IM bar- under 1 min...had to fight for it tho...

6pm END
 
01/18/06 7:30pm
-shot around bball for 15 min prior to warm up...better grip better dribbling...who the hell would have guessed....
-took 200mg caffeine+60mg pseudo+150mg aspirin+fish oil 5g+b-complex tablet around 6:30pm
-was trying to get in a workout tue/wed instead of today but was too stressed/tired so forced myself to go today...layed off pretty much all forms of caffeine due to stress....been drinking water and taking b-complex and higher dosages of fish oil...

-did dips and dynamic rows as well as some other exercises as supersets of sorts...

Dips: w/leather chain belt
bodyweight(220)-10 reps
+45-3 reps
+90-3 reps
+135-1 rep
+180-1 rep
+235-1+1 reps.....fought for 1st and got around halfway on 2nd....let a growl go on 2nd rep...was quite amusing to me as it was so unintentional..

Dynamic rows:
135-10 reps
225-3 reps
straps:
315-3 reps
365-1 rep
405-1 rep
425-1 rep
435-1 rep...still had gas in the tank....

Standing Cable Rope Crunches on Pulldown station:
100-5 reps
170-3+1 reps....done explosively
180-1+1 reps...done explosively

Standing Cable Rope Twists on Pulldown station:
100-6+0 reps
120-3+0 reps....got bad cramp in left calf for some fukn reason

Bending:
#1 put a small kink in yellow+white IM
#2 put a kink in blue IM bar
#3 got pissed and finished off the blue...still not recovered from bending session couple days ago where I did 2 yellows 20 min apart...
#4 put a ~100 degree kink in yello+white bars....kinked them unevenly...I taped them together but white didnt bend as much...
#5 kinked the yellow+white to around 70 degrees...had no strength for the crush down....none...
was interesting to have quite a few people staring at me as I did that....underhand grip with bar under the chin..

grippers:
2 forced closes and negatives with BBE with each hand
#3 closed right handed from about parallel....maybe just shy of CCS...and held shut for around 10 sec...even felt a little grind of the handles...got left hand to about 1/4 then forced closed it and did couple negatives for couple reps
#3 got right to about 1/16th...couldnt get last fraction no matter how hard i tried so I forced it closed and did a negative.....did 3 negs with left after forced close...

-got excruciating cramps in both calves as I tried to get on tippie toes to grab chin bar....wow....sat like a little girl in the corner sucking my thumb for the next 20 min.....
-after last bend I chucked all the oatmeal that I ate prior to going to gym....ate 3 servings+berries....good half of it ended up in the garbage can...good times...

saw couple guys really fighting in their 30s curls so i walked up tired as fuck and still cramping...got 75s for 2 on alt db curls....had to fight for 2nd right handed....when a guy next to me asked if I needed a spot I almost blew up in laughter....had to hold it back as I got the rep....hilarious.....it's pure entertainment to watch people do their routines...which for most involves doing some new crazy variation of a curl...like one guy doing seated ez bar curls with 50 total weight.....tucking head down and curling weight up over the head....lol....interesting but if only they used half that creativity to do their fucking squats or deads then it'd be worth a damn...


9:10m PM END....
 
No shit?

I'm interested in the other things in your pre-workout stack, and the reasons behind them. Looks like you've got caffeine/aspirin, fish oil, B-complex, and pseudo (ephedrine?).

I eat a couple bananas before a workout, drink water with electrolytes during, and have a protein/dextrose/creatine shake afterward. I think what I'm doing is sensible, but I could use a little more energy when going for max weights.
 
01/21/07 2:15pm

Squats:
bar-5 reps
135-5 reps
225-3 reps
275-1 rep
315-1 rep
325-1 rep
335-1+0 reps

Push Presses:
135-5 reps
225-3 reps
315-1/10 front squats
245-2+2 reps...

2 muscle ups

Chins:
bodyweight-5 to chest
+45-3 to chest
+90-1 to chest
+135-1 to chest, 1 chin over the bar....

DB Bent Presses:
75-3 reps
100-5+0 reps....left struggled more

Standing Rope Crunches on Pulldown station:
100-5 reps
150-1 rep
180-0+2 reps
160-5+1 reps

Standing Rope Side Bends on Pulldown station:
50- 5 reps per side
60-5 reps
70-5 reps
80- reps
90-5 reps
100-5+0 reps....
-wasnt sure how much weight to use...first time doing it...

Sitting One Leg Curl Machine:
60-5 reps
120-3 reps
150-1+0 reps

Bending: DU
-blue-killed it under 15 seconds
-yellow+white prekinked to 110-120 degrees....did it in about 15-20 sec....almost punched myself in the mouth when right hand slipped at first
-blue-killed it again in about 15-20 seconds

did a bunch of these in various orders but grouped everything separately for clarity


4:15pm END
 
Btw fish oil+b-complex helps alleviate stress+a bunch of other health benefits....google.com for exacts

caffeine+pseudo+caffeine=strength/endurance

took 200mg caffeine+500mg aspirin+60mg pseudo
 
Do you prefer psuedo to ephedrine or is it a safety issue for you?
 
i prefer pseudo...plus it helps with my colds which I seem to have quite frequently lol...also not quite as powerful as straight E...
 
Went to home depot bought

5/16" HRS 36 inches
5/16" Zinc Plated 36 inches
1/4" Square Plain 36 inches
1/4" HRS Zinc Plated 36 inches

I assumed where it doesnt say HRS it's CRS....after killing last blue in under 15 sec...I am trying to create myself a decent progression....bought some bolt cutters too

Ended up getting a file set to file down my grippers to do BTRs....did my BBGM on one side a bit and it became a considerably harder...

Got a nice board which I cut in half at home for board presses(had 1, now will have 3)...

Barely walked out without a sledge(I already have a 16 which I choke down but I was thinking about 8-10lber....I tried it at the store and was able to lever 8lber and almost 10lbers from a few inches from the bottom choked....also was thinking baout 3/8" chains the biggest they had....I think it will be a nice change of pace for me but decided to leave it for next time....
 
DEVILsSON said:
also was thinking baout 3/8" chains the biggest they had....I think it will be a nice change of pace for me but decided to leave it for next time....
Don't bother with the 3/8". They're too light. I use 1/2" and those are too light. Go to a local specialty hardware store and check out their chain selection.

When do you take your pseudo stack in relation to your workout?
 
I take pseudo+caffeine+aspirin about 30-45 min before my workouts.....


What do the chains go for about in specialty hardware stores? Home Depot sells them for like a couple bucks per foot for the 3/8".....so it will be quite expensive.....
 
