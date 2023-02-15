Development of the War Dogs:

This thread will chronicle the development of my Boxing team, or any MMA fighters I work with. I initially called them "War Dogs" because Tocco's logo was a bulldog, however with that chapter ended now we will be associated with Olympus Boxing Club out of Calgary. We are establishing a Vegas branch, and the logo/mascot will be the Molossian.



Some of the video I post here might be leftover stuff from Tocco's, but most of it will be from Real Boxing, where we currently are, and will continue wherever we make our permanent home. As I mentioned before, I'm focusing a lot of energy on my older Son. My middle Son trains as well but he doesnt want to be a fighter. Being as he's only 6, I dont push him too hard. But Sal has been coming along decently:







Funny video of him sparring a little in those Christmas PJ's:







He will be making his Amateur debut this summer. Feel free to like and subscribe to his channel. I run it but he does look at it.