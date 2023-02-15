Development of the War Dogs:

This thread will chronicle the development of my Boxing team, or any MMA fighters I work with. I initially called them "War Dogs" because Tocco's logo was a bulldog, however with that chapter ended now we will be associated with Olympus Boxing Club out of Calgary. We are establishing a Vegas branch, and the logo/mascot will be the Molossian.

Some of the video I post here might be leftover stuff from Tocco's, but most of it will be from Real Boxing, where we currently are, and will continue wherever we make our permanent home. As I mentioned before, I'm focusing a lot of energy on my older Son. My middle Son trains as well but he doesnt want to be a fighter. Being as he's only 6, I dont push him too hard. But Sal has been coming along decently:



Funny video of him sparring a little in those Christmas PJ's:



He will be making his Amateur debut this summer. Feel free to like and subscribe to his channel. I run it but he does look at it.
 
One day, Lu told his son "you might be a better orthodox than me, but I'm a better southpaw than you". The kid stared at him with silent confidence, switched stance and never turned back.
 
Lol, he actually started with Southpaw by copying Daijon in the gym. I was working the office at the time so he didnt see me a whole lot.
 
This is Ian, Sal's main training partner. I've had Ian since he was 7, but I move them very slow at that age. Otherwise they dont develop defensive awareness, and youth boxing is more chaotic. Here's a video of him sparring the same kid as Sal above:



Then in this next video you'll hear me assuring another Coach that his kid will get rounds as well. One thing about my fighters is they're always in good condition, even the little ones. So I wasnt worried about him doing 7 1-minute rounds:



The last rounds with the 2nd kid:

 
Ian is a bruiser, pure cyborg energy. Must be a family thing because his older Brother is the same.
 
My Cruiserweight MarcAnthony suffered a nice gash in sparring the other night, just above the eyebrow. 11 stitches. Supposed to fight in 3 weeks lol
 
My Cruiserweight MarcAnthony suffered a nice gash in sparring the other night, just above the eyebrow. 11 stitches. Supposed to fight in 3 weeks lol
1. What kind of name is "MarcAnthony"? Why isn't it "Marc Anthony"?
2. Wasn't he a heavyweight? Did he lose some weight?
 
1. What kind of name is "MarcAnthony"? Why isn't it "Marc Anthony"?
2. Wasn't he a heavyweight? Did he lose some weight?
1) You gotta take that up with his Mama, and she's a pistol. She often critiques his fights lol

2) Yes.
 
Sal participated in his first open sparring. He and Jett still dont know each other very well in the ring where he is very used to Ian. This was the best he looked under pressure. There was some confusion with the video because they were only doing 1-minute rounds, but the 30-second bell made people think the round was over. So we got half the first, half the second, and all of the third:



And yes that is "Mama's Boy" Denis Douglin in the black hoodie watching them. Hasim Rahman was also there but he's off-camera to my left.
 
I posted this short of Sal hitting the bag yesterday, it hit the algorithm and now has over 2k views:

 
Not hating by any means but do you also have students who are taller than 3 feet?
Hahaha!! Well the taller kid on the bag beside Sal is also my student. And I train Ian's older Brother who is as tall as that guy. Actually I have mostly fricken giants. It's weird. I have more than one Mexican student over 6'
 
Hahaha!! Well the taller kid on the bag beside Sal is also my student. And I train Ian's older Brother who is as tall as that guy. Actually I have mostly fricken giants. It's weird. I have more than one Mexican student over 6'
maybe it's the YT vids but before I went to your gym I thought everyone was like 5'5 and then I get there and and everyone is big as hell

I was surprised that Loco was taller than me and pretty burly too
 
Not hating by any means but do you also have students who are taller than 3 feet?
Here you go, this is Marcos in the black headgear. The bigger of a set of twins I train who fights at LHW. He hasnt had a bout yet, but he is here sparring with a guy who has about 23 total bouts between here and Canada. They're doing 1:30 rounds because the other guy entered a tournament where that's the round length:

 
And here's a video of my Mitt-work. This would be what my intermediate level mitt-work would look like. Meaning the student is not advanced, but not a beginner. If it's difficult to understand the target placement, I would say focus more on her and not on me. How her punches are thrown, how her movements chain together, how she looks even if she misses:

 
