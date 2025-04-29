Verfahren eingestellt: „Deutschland den Deutschen, Ausländer raus“ – Gesang auf Sylt von Meinungsfreiheit gedeckt - WELT Rassistischer Gesang und Nazi-Gesten im Sylter Club „Pony“ machten 2024 Schlagzeilen. Jetzt stellt die Staatsanwaltschaft das Verfahren wegen Verdachts auf Volksverhetzung ein. Ein angedeuteter Hitlergruß hat aber juristische Folgen.

[Autotranslated]At Pentecost 2024, a group of young adults sang an anti-foreign lyrics on the terrace of the Sylt trendy pub „Pony “. The video with the chorus „Germany the German, foreigners out “ drew wide circles – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) himself and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier commented on this at the time.Now the public prosecutor's office in Flensburg has the investigation into sedition (Article 130 of the Criminal Code) against three people according to WORLD information. After reviewing the video material, there would not have been enough evidence to pursue the matter further, said a person familiar with the procedure WELT. The singing remains a „expression of opinion “, protected by Article 5 of the Basic Law.The public prosecutor's office in Flensburg stated: „Neither the content of the slogans nor the overall circumstances allow the unequivocal conclusion after the investigation has been completed that not only reservations and rejection against the group of people concerned, but an aggressive disregard and hostility among the population are generated or increased should be. “On the video, which was distributed on social media around the Pentecost weekend last year, you can first see a young woman playing the song „L’amour toujours “ by DJ Gigi D’Agostino laughing at the modified chorus; a man with wine glass and black sunglasses agrees.The camera pans. On the edge of the terrace, a man in a white shirt with his right arm in time with the music shows a kind of waving Hitler salute in the camera, while he simulates a Hitler bear with his left hand index and middle finger.The public prosecutor's office in Flensburg assessed this gesture as the use of an unconstitutional label (Article 86a of the Criminal Code) and applied for a penalty order of 2500 euros against the man. If the court and the accused agree to the fine, the latter is still not considered to have been punished. There is also no risk of being entered in the certificate of good conduct.A fourth person who is not on the video himself had uploaded and distributed the clip on social media. This man also remains unpunished.