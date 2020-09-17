  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Detainees Given Hysterectomies During "Routine" Gynecological Exams

I.C.E. Whistleblower (nurse) says female detainees came up to her and asked "Why was I given a hysterectomy?"

Women in ICE Detention Centers Were Reportedly Given Hysterectomies Without Informed Consent

"According to the complaint, one detained immigrant told Project South that she had spoken with five women who were detained in late 2019 (October through December) who had hysterectomies done. Per the complaint: “When she talked to them about the surgery, the women ‘reacted confused when explaining why they had one done.’ The woman told Project South that it was as though the women were ‘trying to tell themselves it’s going to be OK.’ She further said: ‘When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp. It was like they’re experimenting with our bodies.'”

Wooten says that she and other nurses at the center have been alarmed by the rate these procedures are being performed on detained people and said that, for the doctor in question used consistently by the center, a hysterectomy seems to be “his specialty.”

He’s the uterus collector,” Wooten said in the complaint. “I know that’s ugly…is he collecting these things or something? Everybody he sees, he’s taking all their uteruses out or he’s taken their tubes out. What in the world.”


https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/women-ice-detention-centers-were-210634101.html

What happened to informed consent? They couldn't have a translator present? This makes me ashamed that this took place in my State, much less...

My Country.
 
Forced sterilization of minorities is also, of course, taking place in China with the Uighurs in the Chinese concentration camps. The Chinese concentration camps that according to John Bolton, Trump told the Chinese president was "exactly the right thing to do."
 
The white supremacists on this site will cheer this... just a head's up
 
replace hysterectomy with abortion and liberals wont have a problem
 
That’s fucking wild. People are fucking awful. What would give somebody the thought that they could do something like this. Playing god.
 
This is a weird one..how does one get a hysterectomy on a “routine gyno exam”?

it should be investigated non the less, but seems like a wild accusation. Need more info
 
PalmaSoriano said:
This is a weird one..how does one get a hysterectomy on a “routine gyno exam”?

it should be investigated non the less, but seems like a wild accusation. Need more info
Click to expand...

It was 1 doctor contracted out. It looks like he may be quick with the scalpel.
 
Yahoo is my go to for real news so I’m sure this is real
 
What's more likely.... that they are giving forced sterilizations to detainees or that one unnamed person lied about getting one? Wasteland this shit.
 
SBJJ said:
It was 1 doctor contracted out. It looks like he may be quick with the scalpel.
Click to expand...

From experience (we had a scare before having our baby a couple months ago) a hysterectomy is a major surgery....it would be really hard to trick a woman into doing it. If they were Hispanic the word hysterectomy is almost identical in Spanish too

...just seems like something out of left field to me
 
You should try using a little discernment when reading things on the internet.
 
BassAckwards said:
replace hysterectomy with abortion and liberals wont have a problem
Click to expand...

Well, that's a retarded thing to post.

There are reasons for women to get hysterectomies. The difference here is that these are immigrant women being given these procedures without proper consent while being detained.

You know, like the basic difference between an abortion at a qualified doctors office and some guy in an alley with a clothes hanger........
 
