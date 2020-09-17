Strychnine
I.C.E. Whistleblower (nurse) says female detainees came up to her and asked "Why was I given a hysterectomy?"
Women in ICE Detention Centers Were Reportedly Given Hysterectomies Without Informed Consent
"According to the complaint, one detained immigrant told Project South that she had spoken with five women who were detained in late 2019 (October through December) who had hysterectomies done. Per the complaint: “When she talked to them about the surgery, the women ‘reacted confused when explaining why they had one done.’ The woman told Project South that it was as though the women were ‘trying to tell themselves it’s going to be OK.’ She further said: ‘When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp. It was like they’re experimenting with our bodies.'”
Wooten says that she and other nurses at the center have been alarmed by the rate these procedures are being performed on detained people and said that, for the doctor in question used consistently by the center, a hysterectomy seems to be “his specialty.”
“He’s the uterus collector,” Wooten said in the complaint. “I know that’s ugly…is he collecting these things or something? Everybody he sees, he’s taking all their uteruses out or he’s taken their tubes out. What in the world.”
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/women-ice-detention-centers-were-210634101.html
What happened to informed consent? They couldn't have a translator present? This makes me ashamed that this took place in my State, much less...
My Country.
