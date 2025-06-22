Media Details from new Jon Jones case. Jones an absolute scumbag

Details from the new Jon Jones allegations including Jon’s side of the story:

A woman was found in a traffic crash showing signs of intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down

The woman told police that Jones was the driver of the vehicle and fled on foot

The girl called who is believed to be Jon Jones who appeared to be intoxicated on the phone, who then “made statements implying his capacity to employ lethal force through a third party”

In response to this, the police then called for backup. The man on the phone believed to be Jones made “allusions of violence”

Police interviewed Jones in person and he said that the woman “left his house intoxicated and called him after getting into a crash”

The woman told police that she did mushrooms and drank alcohol at JJ’s house and the last thing she remembered was Jon Jones driving her in the car
 
A woman was found in a traffic crash showing signs of intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down

The woman told police that Jones was the driver of the vehicle and fled on foot

The woman told police that she did mushrooms and drank alcohol at JJ’s house and the last thing she remembered was Jon Jones driving her in the car
in a world full of sick and compromised human beings, jones is continually pushing the envelope. it's hard to read these stories and not get mad. shit human being doesn't begin to cover it.
 
in a world full of sick and compromised human beings, jones is continually pushing the envelope. it's hard to read these stories and not get mad. shit human being doesn't begin to cover it.
Will all the intoxicated driving he does, it's a miracle he hasn't actually killed someone yet, but it will happen eventually if he's allowed to continue.
 
What if he just had something else to focus on? Like say a very dangerous fight that requires commitment to discipline like a fight camp vs Tom Aspinall? I don't think this would have happened if that was the case.
 
