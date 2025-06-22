



Details from the new Jon Jones allegations including Jon’s side of the story:



A woman was found in a traffic crash showing signs of intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down



The woman told police that Jones was the driver of the vehicle and fled on foot



The girl called who is believed to be Jon Jones who appeared to be intoxicated on the phone, who then “made statements implying his capacity to employ lethal force through a third party”



In response to this, the police then called for backup. The man on the phone believed to be Jones made “allusions of violence”



Police interviewed Jones in person and he said that the woman “left his house intoxicated and called him after getting into a crash”



The woman told police that she did mushrooms and drank alcohol at JJ’s house and the last thing she remembered was Jon Jones driving her in the car