Media Despite #UFC313 loss, Alex Pereira’s team upbeat with belief that he won

2204071445.0.jpg

According to Glover Teixeira, it’s not about who wins and loses, but rather the friends we made along the way.

In the main attraction of UFC 313, former two-division champ Alex Pereira lost a close decision to Magomed Ankalaev. Not all spectators firmly believed that “Poatan” had a been defeated, with nearly half of the media scorers either scoring the bout a draw or having Pereira getting his hand raised. Count Teixeira among those, who discussed his pupil with pride and confidence on Pereira’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, remarking that Ankalaev should have been the victor.


Despite UFC 313 Loss, Alex Pereira’s Team Upbeat With Belief That He Won

According to Glover Teixeira, it's not about who wins and loses, but rather the friends we made along the way.
The video captured plenty of moments shared by the Teixeira MMA & Fitness team, ranging from them actually in the Octagon towards the end of the evening to them boarding a private jet. The beloved figured Teixeira was eternally upbeat, highlighting the harmony surrounding his team while emphasizing that everyone was together and having fun, maintaining the same positive energy.

“It was a spectacular week, as always,” Teixeira lauded. “What matters is the journey, the guys always together, the harmony, everyone speaking well of our team. And that’s what we are: united, and, regardless of victory or defeat, we were there in the room the same way, enjoying ourselves.”

Regarding the result, however, Teixeira expressed the same opinion as “Poatan,” and reinforced that the focus now is to keep training and pursue the rematch to regain the belt.

“My opinion was the same as what Poatan said,” the coach remarked. “We will watch the fight again, but, for me, he won. And now the thing is to go back, adjust a few things, train like crazy, get the rematch and make history. I am very proud of him and proud of everyone. The vibe hasn’t dropped; we are happy, joyful, and we will continue with this high energy to turn things around.”

Yeah he didn't win he lost 3 to 2. He could clearly win 3 to 2 in the next fight it was far from a domination by ank
 
I mean, it was not a blowout by any means. But Alex literally threw a handful of punches the entire fight.

And wall-n-stall or not, Ank controlled where a good amount of the fight took place.

Alex will definitely need to up his volume of strikes if he wants a different outcome in the rematch.
 
Im a huge ap fan I even lost an av bet because of him and this fight.
anyone who thinks he beat ank is fkn insane
 
