Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 104,398
- Reaction score
- 182,880
In the main attraction of UFC 313, former two-division champ Alex Pereira lost a close decision to Magomed Ankalaev. Not all spectators firmly believed that “Poatan” had a been defeated, with nearly half of the media scorers either scoring the bout a draw or having Pereira getting his hand raised. Count Teixeira among those, who discussed his pupil with pride and confidence on Pereira’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, remarking that Ankalaev should have been the victor.
Despite UFC 313 Loss, Alex Pereira’s Team Upbeat With Belief That He Won
According to Glover Teixeira, it’s not about who wins and loses, but rather the friends we made along the way.
www.sherdog.com
“It was a spectacular week, as always,” Teixeira lauded. “What matters is the journey, the guys always together, the harmony, everyone speaking well of our team. And that’s what we are: united, and, regardless of victory or defeat, we were there in the room the same way, enjoying ourselves.”
Regarding the result, however, Teixeira expressed the same opinion as “Poatan,” and reinforced that the focus now is to keep training and pursue the rematch to regain the belt.
“My opinion was the same as what Poatan said,” the coach remarked. “We will watch the fight again, but, for me, he won. And now the thing is to go back, adjust a few things, train like crazy, get the rematch and make history. I am very proud of him and proud of everyone. The vibe hasn’t dropped; we are happy, joyful, and we will continue with this high energy to turn things around.”
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh