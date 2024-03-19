I am entirely sympathetic. were I close to him I would certainly advise therapy and also medication(s) to stabilize him mentally. I know I am commenting on the sidelines but I've seen enough of this shit in my own life to say that he most probably needs such a two-fold approach here. It's not something you just "talk through" or "punch out" as if any amount of deep emotional trauma and consequent mental instability can be addressed that way, only deferred. and of course money never buys happiness.