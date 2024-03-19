News Despite UFC Success, Sean Strickland Reveals He’s Still 'Mentally Unwell'

UFC 299 The Aftermath
Sean-Strickland-UFC-297-UFC-MMA-1024x637.jpg

While Sean Strickland has emerged as a success story in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he is still haunted by his personal demons.


The former UFC middleweight champion shared his struggles with mental health in a video on his Instagram account Monday night. According to Strickland, he has “everything I could ever want,” but that still isn’t a cure for what ails him.

Strickland’s full video statement is as follows:


“Man, all week I’ve been f—-d up, dude. I’ve been on the Twitter saying crazy s—t, just just f—-ing spiraling. I woke up and I told my girl, I was like, ‘Babe, I feel like a danger to people. I don’t feel like I should be out in the world.’ And I think that, you know, I have everything: I’m rich, I’m famous. Like, I have everything I’ve ever f—-ing wanted, and I still am mentally unwell. And I get in these like, mindsets, to where like, I want to burn everything down in the world. Like, I want to have nothing so I could just f—ing lose it and just take out everything on people. And I think that, like, you guys in a weird way are like my family.

“I’ve shared some s—t with you guys and you guys have shared some s—t with me that like, I feel more connected with my fans than I think most people feel, just because we’ve gone through a lot together. And man, you know I have everything I want, dude, and I still struggle with mental health. And my memory is so short that like, when I’ve gone through this week, like once I get past it, I think to myself, ‘Oh man, that was a really rough time in my life.’ But then when I really think about it, this happens multiple times a month, every month.

“And again, I don’t even know why I’m telling you guys this. I’ve just been kind of going through some s—t. I’m fine, I’ll be fine. I’m going to go train right now and try to hurt all my friends and all the demons will go away. I just want you guys know that I have everything I could ever want in the world and I still struggle, so whatever you guys are going through, man, I hope you all feel better. Go to the gym, train. F—-ing wish you all the best.”

Strickland is well known for his controversial takes on a variety of topics, and his recent success — most notably an upset of Israel Adesanya to claim middleweight gold at UFC 293 — has given him a larger platform to voice his opinions. In this instance, Strickland opened up to his fans and followers.

“I'm always fighting the demons, sometimes I win, sometimes I lose,” Strickland wrote in the caption to his video. “I lost last week. Anyways I understand a lot of my fans are very similar to me.. Just wanted to share this and remind you you're not alone.”


Despite UFC Success, Sean Strickland Reveals He's Still 'Mentally Unwell'

While Sean Strickland has emerged as a success story in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he is still haunted by his personal demons.
No shit sherlock. It's almost like rich people with no money problems are never depressed.
 
War Sean?

Mental Health is no joke?

He'll get the belt back?

He was never my friend?

Sean vs YouTube Star at UFC 400?

I figure all mma fighters are a little off center to begin with.

No worries, man.

As long as you’re not out there breaking laws. It’s ok by me.

I probably won't be jumping in here. Mental health is no joke, but Sean's act is. After decades working in MH study and treatment, something I was always taught is that people's behaviors can be somewhat explained by their issues, but not at all excused by them. Ya don't kick a man when he's down, but I also don't hesitate in kicking a hypocrite. I hope that piece of shit finds happiness
 
It's sad that Sean is a bigot without realising his issues are that he was raised by abusive bigots.

Stop the cycle, dude. Own it. Be better.
 
I am entirely sympathetic. were I close to him I would certainly advise therapy and also medication(s) to stabilize him mentally. I know I am commenting on the sidelines but I've seen enough of this shit in my own life to say that he most probably needs such a two-fold approach here. It's not something you just "talk through" or "punch out" as if any amount of deep emotional trauma and consequent mental instability can be addressed that way, only deferred. and of course money never buys happiness.
 
WildShrimper said:
That's tough, the fact that he admitted it kind of implies he's open to help at this point though. A lot of people that are dangerous to others won't admit that.
Click to expand...
He's a weird combination of self-awareness and hypocrisy.
 
