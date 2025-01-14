  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Social Despite opposition, traditional Bull taming sport goes ahead in India

"The goal of the sport, usually played by young men in their 20s, is to tame the animal using just your bare hands. Proponents of Jallikatu say it is part of Tamil identity and culture. Those that breed bulls for the sport say they spend vast amounts of money on them and treat them ‘like their own children,’ as per Indian Express.

Why is it so controversial? The sport has taken flak from animal rights activists for its treatment of bulls. According to Deccan Chronicle, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Federation of India Animal Protection Agencies (FIAPA) have been calling for the sport to be banned since 2004."

Explained: Why is Jallikattu so controversial? Which other countries have faced flak for bull festivals?

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu law allowing the practice of Jallikattu. Critics have long argued that the sport mistreats bulls and is a danger to the lives of participants and bystanders alike
However 2 years ago, the supreme court ruled in favour of the sport.

Jallikattu: Supreme Court upholds validity of Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport

Jallikattu, a controversial bull-taming festival, is hugely popular in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
