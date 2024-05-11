Despaigne might be the worst grappler in the UFC

TheMessiah
Damn that was bad
Nah…Waldo de Salsa Pena is just elite as you saw…Damn that was bad
Slava got rocked and outgrappled by an actual good BJJ guy, Robelis got controlled by a former pro boxer.No that title belongs to the guy who fought just before him, Borshchev.
Slava got rocked and outgrappled by an actual good BJJ guy, Robelis got controlled by a former pro boxer.
I'm not a lawyer. Does that make me the worst lawyer?
I want Despaigne vs Pereira
Chase was competing in BJJ comps since he was a teen, and is currently a black belt. Again, there's less shame in being unable to get out from under him, while scrambling a bunch, than there is in looking like a turtle off your back versus Waldo.meh still the worst.
And you mean 6'4 265lb+ heavyweight fighter who is 11-1 and been training MMA for more than 10 years.
This isn't PRIDE and Nishijima fighting.