Despaigne might be the worst grappler in the UFC

If you have 1 discipline. Fight in the sport with that discipline. Don't think you can be an mma fighter, sure the HW division isn't great but even the shit 1s have some sort of wrestling.
 
I don't think Cortes-Acosta h ad ever even gotten a takedown in his UFC career before this. Despaigne got completely dominated in the grappling department by a guy who cant grapple
 
Thesnake101 said:
Slava got rocked and outgrappled by an actual good BJJ guy, Robelis got controlled by a former pro boxer.
meh still the worst.

And you mean 6'4 265lb+ heavyweight fighter who is 11-1 and been training MMA for more than 10 years.

This isn't PRIDE and Nishijima fighting.
 
I called Robelis getting exposed, Parisian was too dumb to stick to a gameplan last fight, Waldo showed how it’s done
 
JustOnce said:
meh still the worst.

And you mean 6'4 265lb+ heavyweight fighter who is 11-1 and been training MMA for more than 10 years.

This isn't PRIDE and Nishijima fighting.
Chase was competing in BJJ comps since he was a teen, and is currently a black belt. Again, there's less shame in being unable to get out from under him, while scrambling a bunch, than there is in looking like a turtle off your back versus Waldo.
 
That was one of the most spectacular hype train derailments of all time. Well, maybe not spectacular, but thoroughly embarrassing and likely difficult or impossible to recover from.
 
