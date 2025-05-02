Law Desegregation Laws Removed From Louisiana School District

The Justice Department ended a decades-old school desegregation order. Others are expected to fall

The Justice Department is lifting a school desegregation order in Louisiana dating to the Civil Rights Movement, calling its continued existence a “historical wrong” and suggesting that others across the South should be eliminated.
"Inside the Justice Department, officials appointed by President Donald Trump have expressed desire to withdraw from other desegregation orders they see as an unnecessary burden on schools, according to a person familiar with the issue who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Dozens of school districts across the South remain under court-enforced agreements dictating steps to work toward integration, decades after the Supreme Court struck down racial segregation in education. Some see the court orders’ endurance as a sign the government never eradicated segregation, while officials in Louisiana and at some schools see the orders as bygone relics that should be wiped away.

The Justice Department opened a wave of cases in the 1960s, after Congress unleashed the department to go after schools that resisted desegregation. Known as consent decrees, the orders can be lifted when districts prove they have eliminated segregation and its legacy."

Louisiana “got its act together decades ago,” said Leo Terrell, senior counsel to the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department, in a statement. He said the dismissal corrects a historical wrong, adding it’s “past time to acknowledge how far we have come.”

Murrill asked the Justice Department to close other school orders in her state. In a statement, she vowed to work with Louisiana schools to help them “put the past in the past.”

Civil rights activists say that’s the wrong move. Many orders have been only loosely enforced in recent decades, but that doesn’t mean problems are solved, said Johnathan Smith, who worked in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during President Joe Biden’s administration.


“It probably means the opposite — that the school district remains segregated. And in fact, most of these districts are now more segregated today than they were in 1954,” said Smith, who is now chief of staff and general counsel for the National Center for Youth Law.
“It’s really just signaling that the backsliding that has started some time ago is complete,” Westley said. “The United States government doesn’t really care anymore of dealing with problems of racial discrimination in the schools. It’s over.”

Any attempt to drop further cases would face heavy opposition in court, said Raymond Pierce, president and CEO of the Southern Education Foundation.

“It represents a disregard for education opportunities for a large section of America. It represents a disregard for America’s need to have an educated workforce,” he said. “And it represents a disregard for the rule of law.”
 
Inside the Justice Department, officials handpicked by Trump are apparently on a mission to erase anything that smells like responsibility—from desegregation orders to, well, basic decency.
According to someone familiar with the situation (who wisely requested anonymity, probably to avoid spontaneous combustion), Trump’s team sees decades-old civil rights rulings as nothing more than annoying leftovers from a time when America at least pretended to care about equality. Why keep schools integrated when you can just withdraw and call it a win?

But hey, that’s Trump’s signature move: withdraw first, ask questions never. So far he’s pulled out of the Paris Accord, the Iran deal, Ukraine-Russia negotiations—you name it. If a contract, treaty, or moral obligation exists, he’s halfway out the door before you finish the sentence. At this rate, he might just withdraw from gravity.

Not to forget is his bold claim that he could end the Ukraine war in 24 hours—presumably by calling Putin and saying, “Congrats, you win, now let’s build a Trump Tower in Kyiv.” Either that, or he just meant withdrawing from the issue entirely. Problem solved!


In the Trumpverse, everything’s either a tariff hike, a lawsuit, or a dramatic exit.
Integration? Too complicated. Let’s just undo it. : )
 
Which law is being removed? Feel free to post which law the Trump administration is going to remove. Since you posted it, you should have that law at the ready.

This is removing old desegregation orders that are only still active because the judge died and the cases never proceeded in court. There has just been an order sitting there to desegregate with no court activity for 60 years. Segregation is still illegal, no law is being revoked that suddenly allows segregation. The very school district you are talking about has already been integrated since 1975.

The district in the Mississippi River Delta Basin in southeast Louisiana was found to have integrated in 1975, but the case was to stay under the court’s watch for another year. The judge died the same year, and the court record “appears to be lost to time,” according to a court filing.
If you literally did one minute of research, you could easily see the schools in this district are not segregated at all, so why do they still need a desegregation order?
52.2%
White
23.9%
Black or African American
11.9%
Hispanic/Latino
5.5%
Two or more races
4.9%
Asian or Asian Pacific Islander
1.3%
American Indian or Alaska Native
0.2%
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islande
r
Segregation laws still exist and can still be enforced if the school ever decided to re-segregate, which of course isn't going to happen. They have already been integrated for 50 years. But I guess fearmongering non-sense is all you people care about on this forum these days.
 
Everything is zoned by addresses today.

The only this would do is that allow all the rich people to move out to their own district and nor have to bus in poor kids if they were able to justify a new separate school for that area.
 
Scheme said:
Segregation laws still exist and can still be enforced if the school ever decided to re-segregate, which of course isn't going to happen. They have already been integrated for 50 years. But I guess fearmongering non-sense is all you people care about on this forum these days.
There's already parts of Louisiana that are going back to segregation via loopholes and modern methods. St. George is the most notable example of this. It's hardly fear mongering when there are real cases of this happening. There are active talks about continuing to remove orders and laws. It always starts with little things.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
There's literally a township in Baton Rouge that is segregated today. So yeah, I'd say they are necessary
I always love it when people pretend as if "white only" things wouldn't pop up the very second desegregation laws, or enforcement of them, was scaled back. Because these are often the same kind of "what's wrong with black people, why do they commit so much crime?" types as well.

PainIsLIfe said:
Everything is zoned by addresses today.

The only this would do is that allow all the rich people to move out to their own district and nor have to bus in poor kids if they were able to justify a new separate school for that area.
Not sure if you're familiar with why its zoned by addresses, but this was one of the most effective means of keeping schools segregated. Made it look like an all white school that existed merely because the neighborhood was white people was just a happy coincidence. Until a black or Latino family gets there, then things get unhappy pretty fast.
 
Here for all the people who spent 4 years calling Biden a segregationist because he wanted black families to have a say in which schools their kids were bused to, who are now going to hand-wave this as no big deal.
 
So let's go back to full on bussing especially to rich white liberal neighborhoods. Leave the mixed middle class mixed neighborhoods alone.

Bus the poor kids across town to the rich liberal neighborhoods and the rich kids to the poor neighborhoods.
 
These laws were necessary before the passing of the civil rights act and federal anti-discrimination laws, removing them now won't change anything.

But one has to wonder why spend any effort or time on something that is of ZERO consequence.

The only reason I can think of is optics. A dog whistle to MAGA's racist base.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
There's already parts of Louisiana that are going back to segregation via loopholes and modern methods. St. George is the most notable example of this. It's hardly fear mongering when there are real cases of this happening. There are active talks about continuing to remove orders and laws. It always starts with little things.
The St. George school system hasn't even been finalized yet, students still attend the Baton Rouge school system. So your imaginary segregation hasn't even occurred yet. Your notable example doesn't have any segregation in place.

But beyond that, anyone can live in St. George regardless of race, which means anyone's children would be able to attend St. George, again, regardless of race. What exactly is segregated here?

And it's odd that you instantly jump to race for St. George seceding from Baton Rouge. Maybe St. George wanted to separate from Baton Rouge because Baton Rouge is one of the most violent cities in the country. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_cities_by_crime_rate shows it is the #21 most violent city in America, with the #5 highest murder rate.

Maybe they want their children to attend schools in a place that isn't one of the most dangerous places in America (and the world). You just assume that they are racist segregationists (who for some reason, despite their racism, choose to live in an area with an overrepresentation of minorities). I think it shows more about your own racist ideologies than anything.
 
djacobox372 said:
These laws were necessary before the passing of the civil rights act and federal anti-discrimination laws, removing them now won't change anything.

But one has to wonder why spend any effort or time on something that is of ZERO consequence.

The only reason I can think of is optics. A dog whistle to MAGA's racist base.
Yeah that's the thing. It's a smoke signal and the people downplaying it are the ones who will shrug when those anti-discrimination laws are removed. The foundation of all this sh*t is some bunk Federalist Society legal theory. The culmination of it is eventual repeal of the protective constitutional amendments. I forget her name but there was some lawyer I watched (who is married to a Pastor, of course) and she did a whole speech about how those Amendments werent necessary because "eventually those States would have naturally ended slavery, and desegregated" lol

Its nonsense, she's just a white supremacist with a law degree and a cleaner approach. Removal of legal protections and constitutional amendments that protect minorities just leads back to the same sh*t that was going on before they existed. They just bank on people not knowing how and why they got passed, which is what happens when you remove the ability of schools to teach accurate detailed History.

Hey that reminds me, Stephen Miller just said that this regime would defund any schools that dont teach "Patriotism." How much you wanna bet that means a version of the US devoid of all controversies.
 
djacobox372 said:
These laws were necessary before the passing of the civil rights act and federal anti-discrimination laws, removing them now won't change anything.

But one has to wonder why spend any effort or time on something that is of ZERO consequence.

The only reason I can think of is optics. A dog whistle to MAGA's racist base.
What law is being removed? No one in this thread has answered that basic question. And there's a reason why no one has answered it.
 
