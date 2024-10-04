Croo67
A manhunt is currently underway in Birmingham, England, after a car ploughed into a crowd of people standing outside a nightclub in what police have called a ‘targeted attack’.
However, no description has been issued of the suspect they are currently hunting.
I’ve noticed this happening a lot, which is strange given how much emphasis there used to be on working with the public to find dangerous people - or to at least ensure they remain vigilant and avoid said dangerous people.
Any ideas what’s caused this recent phenomenon or what could be driving it?
