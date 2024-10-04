Crime Descriptions of on-the-run suspects increasingly not being issued

A manhunt is currently underway in Birmingham, England, after a car ploughed into a crowd of people standing outside a nightclub in what police have called a ‘targeted attack’.

However, no description has been issued of the suspect they are currently hunting.

I’ve noticed this happening a lot, which is strange given how much emphasis there used to be on working with the public to find dangerous people - or to at least ensure they remain vigilant and avoid said dangerous people.

Any ideas what’s caused this recent phenomenon or what could be driving it?

 
In Cuckland we all know the reason why.
 
Yea, newspaper websites here in the Bay Area used to do this several years back, every wanted alert was the same, police are looking for a man wearing clothes, it made finding them a bit more difficult, but then it really went to shit when they had to stop calling them men
 
