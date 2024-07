Pizza Werewolf said: "Things you eat when your high as balls then regret it the next day" Click to expand...

Was going to reply with"Dunno, was young drunk and broke as fuck when i would partake, only place open I could afford at 3am after a long night. The next day the bubble guts distracted me from the pounding hangover induced headache that comes with an overindulgence of cheap beer and shots of god knows what"