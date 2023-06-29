Voodoo_Child906
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2004
- Messages
- 9,855
- Reaction score
- 4,201
It looks like Desantis doesn't consider Jus Soli, the 14th amendment as sacred and the 2nd amendment.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/des...en-undocumented-immigrants/story?id=100377864
"This idea that you can come across the border, two days later have a child, and somehow that’s an American citizen -- that was not the original understanding of the 14th Amendment and so we’ll take action to force a clarification of that," he told reporters at a news conference.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/des...en-undocumented-immigrants/story?id=100377864
"This idea that you can come across the border, two days later have a child, and somehow that’s an American citizen -- that was not the original understanding of the 14th Amendment and so we’ll take action to force a clarification of that," he told reporters at a news conference.