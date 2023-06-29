  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Law DeSantis wants to adjust the 14th Amendment - Birthright Citizenship

It looks like Desantis doesn't consider Jus Soli, the 14th amendment as sacred and the 2nd amendment.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/des...en-undocumented-immigrants/story?id=100377864

"This idea that you can come across the border, two days later have a child, and somehow that’s an American citizen -- that was not the original understanding of the 14th Amendment and so we’ll take action to force a clarification of that," he told reporters at a news conference.
 
How many countries allow children born in their countries to automatic citizens when their parents are not?
If you typed your question into google you would have found this answer:

Birthright citizenship (Jus soli) is a legislative policy under which any child born within a country’s border is automatically given citizenship in that country, even if their parents are not citizens. Currently, 35 nations in the world have unrestricted birthright citizenship (Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chad, Child, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Lesotho, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, the United States, Uruguay, and Venezuela).

https://vividmaps.com/birthright-ci..., 35 nations in the,, Panama, Paraguay, Peru,
 
"This idea that you can come across the border, two days later have a child, and somehow that’s an American citizen -- that was not the original understanding of the 14th Amendment and so we’ll take action to force a clarification of that," he told reporters at a news conference.
Why the fuck did I read the quoted part in a muppet voice?
 
People bitch about it but what you get without it is a two class society. A multigenerational ghetto class. Breaking the bind generationally prevents that and sorts the issue out in the long run in the event government is incompetent in enforcing immigration or incompetent in providing routes for the second class to change out.
 
but i thought you couldnt change the constitution!
 
