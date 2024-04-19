blaseblase
DeSantis tweaks Florida book challenge law, blames liberal activist who wanted Bible out of schools
Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged that a law he enacted two years ago making it easier for people to challenge books in schools and libraries has caused problems for school districts.
The law originally allowed anyone to challenge books as many times as they want, which of course was a stupid idea rife for abuse. And was so broad that you could classify the Bible, dictionaries, and many classic books as inappropriate for children. The Bible has rape, murder and incest in it.