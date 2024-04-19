What a fuckin' dumb-dumb.



“The idea that someone can use the parents rights and the curriculum transparency to start objecting to every single book to try to make a mockery of this is just wrong,” DeSantis said the day before the bill signing. “That’s performative. That’s political.”



The whole thing was performative and political.



"But they're trying to nonsensically ban books!" cried the idiot that nonsensically tried to ban books.



Demote this idiot.