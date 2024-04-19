Law DeSantis caves and modifies book ban law

blaseblase

blaseblase

apnews.com

DeSantis tweaks Florida book challenge law, blames liberal activist who wanted Bible out of schools

Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged that a law he enacted two years ago making it easier for people to challenge books in schools and libraries has caused problems for school districts.
apnews.com apnews.com

The law originally allowed anyone to challenge books as many times as they want, which of course was a stupid idea rife for abuse. And was so broad that you could classify the Bible, dictionaries, and many classic books as inappropriate for children. The Bible has rape, murder and incest in it.
 
What a fuckin' dumb-dumb.

“The idea that someone can use the parents rights and the curriculum transparency to start objecting to every single book to try to make a mockery of this is just wrong,” DeSantis said the day before the bill signing. “That’s performative. That’s political.”

The whole thing was performative and political.

"But they're trying to nonsensically ban books!" cried the idiot that nonsensically tried to ban books.

Demote this idiot.
 
IMG-4361.gif
 
DeSantis would be a worst President than Trump.

Prove me wrong?
 
I read part of the thread title and thought DeSantis was going spelunking.
 
