So.... this is awkward.

"Harvard Library has removed human skin from the binding of a copy of Arsène Houssaye’s book Des destinées de l’âme (1880s), held at Houghton Library. The volume’s first owner, French physician and bibliophile Dr. Ludovic Bouland (1839–1933), bound the book with skin he took without consent from the body of a deceased female patient in a hospital where he worked. The book has been in the collections of Harvard Library since 1934, initially placed on deposit by John B. Stetson, Jr. (1884–1952), an American diplomat, businessman, and Harvard alumnus (AB 1906), and later through donation by his widow Ruby F. Stetson to Houghton Library in 1954. "

A statement on Des destinées de l’âme and its stewardship

Harvard Library has removed human skin from the binding of a copy of Arsène Houssaye’s book Des destinées de l’âme, held at Houghton Library.
library.harvard.edu library.harvard.edu

Who said libraries were boring?


1. I wanna know what @senri thinks

2. @Slobodan how many times did you borrow the book?
 
giphy.gif
 
