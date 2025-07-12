Derrick Lewis' win over Blaydes was incredible

Imo his finest performance. We will always cherish his Minotauro'ish performance against Volkov who had every right to win that fight.

But Blaydes at the icy quiet shitty Apex my god he was patient and mean. A nothing burger perfect fight until Blaydes got cornered and impatient and you so rarely see KOs from takedown attempts

And Blaydes is pretty much always top 5. Again that's someone on paper who should beat Derrick but Derrick had a chip on his shoulder and came in perfect

He's a great fighter and could be champ. Like it or not. I know he may be on the offside of age/career but I hope to god he gets it done tonight
 
16138989067276.jpg
 
