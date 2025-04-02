Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira to Headline UFC Nashville on July 12th

They're giving Tallison Teixeira a main event already? That's gotta be some kind of record.


Main eventing on the second fight of a Contender Series contact is wild, and I'm on the hype train.
 
So he aint fighting at Kansas City after all, shame as it STILL needs a couple more fights.
 
Gaziev
True, but Gaziev was already 33 years old and 11-0. Teixeira is still only 25 and 8-0.

Both pretty crazy, but this one seems like a huge push. Getting destroyed by Lewis could be disastrous.

I do think he's the real deal, and I think he makes it look easy against Lewis. That might be wishful thinking though.
 
I look forward to betting the fight goes the distance line at +2000. can't believe that cashed for lewis/jailton.
 
Lewis is 40 and trading wins and losses, basically lost to all the top guys Jailton, Spivak, Tuivasa, Gane, Pav so now you try and use him to put over a prospect.

If Lewis wins people still love him and thats good and Tallison is still young enough that a loss isnt killing his career or anything but if he goes out and wins then we have a decent HW prospect rising the ranks.
 
