Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira to Headline UFC Nashville on July 12th

I respectfully hope Lewis retires after this.
He also loves rolling over at the first sign of adversity. I don't think he makes it out of the first round TBH.Lewis gonna find that chin
Black Beast LOVES KO'ing tall dudes
He's way better than his brother ShortisonTallison is a very appropriate name because he's 6'7''
GazievThey're giving Tallison Teixeira a main event already? That's gotta be some kind of record.
Main eventing on the second fight of a Contender Series contact is wild, and I'm on the hype train.
Lewis is pretty shot tho.That's incredibly early for a push and Lewis is a big jump from Tafa.
True, but Gaziev was already 33 years old and 11-0. Teixeira is still only 25 and 8-0.Gaziev
I look forward to betting the fight goes the distance line at +2000. can't believe that cashed for lewis/jailton.True, but Gaziev was already 33 years old and 11-0. Teixeira is still only 25 and 8-0.
Both pretty crazy, but this one seems like a huge push. Getting destroyed by Lewis could be disastrous.
I do think he's the real deal, and I think he makes it look easy against Lewis. That might be wishful thinking though.