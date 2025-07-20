  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Derrick Lewis vs Pav for all mankind

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Sleek Speaking Weaklings Leave Leaking
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
3,983
Reaction score
3,500
This is the fight that the JBG demands. This is the fight that pushes BB into a fun fight with Aspinall. If Pav wins he can regain some of the momentum lost from Aspinall whipping his ass. If Black Beast wins sherdog implodes with a mixture of cheers and hate. Every Derrick Lewis fight gets massive attention here. The most unlikely superstar the UFC has seen and sherdog has no idea how to take him. The Beast is here baby. Swanging and banging.
 
Honestly Lewis v Aspinall might be the best selling HW title fight right now as sad as it is. Lewis will get Tom watch.

Give Pav - Gane
 
I dont think it is far fetched even as a rematch.

Gane first, then Jailton vs. Volkov winner.

Black Beast is popular enough he could definitely get a shot with one more win. I think some combination of BB/Pav/Blaydes will serve as another contender fight. Tybura isnt super far behind and maybe gets the odd man out provided he gets past Delija.

Unless Acosta manages to beat Pav, they'd give him a shot to have a fresh contender.
 
It's probably easier to cash on BB as a popular gatekeeper.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CroCopsLHK
Shouldve there been someone else for Lewis to fight besides Tallison?
Replies
12
Views
213
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,243
Messages
57,589,647
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top