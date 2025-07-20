Derrick Lewis vs Pav for all mankind

Mind Mine
@Brown
Jul 19, 2021
This is the fight that the JBG demands. This is the fight that pushes BB into a fun fight with Aspinall. If Pav wins he can regain some of the momentum lost from Aspinall whipping his ass. If Black Beast wins sherdog implodes with a mixture of cheers and hate. Every Derrick Lewis fight gets massive attention here. The most unlikely superstar the UFC has seen and sherdog has no idea how to take him. The Beast is here baby. Swanging and banging.