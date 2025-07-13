Derrick Lewis TKO Tallison Teixeira GIFS

KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2015
- Messages
- 12,026
- Reaction score
- 51,869
I’m just going by the GIF as I was stuck working when the fight happened—but it looks like Teixeira was working to improve position. That’s intelligent defense. He grabbed Lewis’s leg, got out from under him, worked his way back to his feet… it looks like a terrible stoppage from the ref.Like 20 unanswered and undefended shots from the biggest hitter in UFC Heavyweight history and Texeira was clawing his way up the cage like a victim of prison rape....I'm ok with the stoppage.
'Fighters must intelligently defend themselves at all times'
Dude wasn't blocking any of those shots...was the equivalent of turtling. It was a 'standing turtle' if anything....
I’m just going by the GIF as I was stuck working when the fight happened—but it looks like Teixeira was working to improve position. That’s intelligent defense. He grabbed Lewis’s leg, got out from under him, worked his way back to his feet… it looks like a terrible stoppage from the ref.
He got up and addressed Lewis offense by fighting the hands which constitutes him intelligently defending himself. Let’s not get complacent with terrible stoppages just because our “guy” won… a shit stoppage is a shit stoppage and Herzog has been inept as of late.
Everything about that stoppage was wrong, you shouldn’t be okay with this as a precedent just because you have a spud for a brain.
Then take a point or whatever. Its not grounds for a stoppage.Can you repeat the 'worked his way back to his feet' part again and think about it in the context of what's legal within the rules.
So what? I understand it’s not legal, but if he has the wherewithal to do what’s necessary to get back to his feet then he’s clearly not out of it. He could be rocked, and might get planked 5 seconds later—but that’s when you stop the fight, not when someone is working to get from being on bottom of GnP back to their feet.He literally resorted to grabbing the cage with both hands to pull himself lol
Great points. Next time someone's getting ground and pounded into oblivion, they should just grab the other guy's dick and balls and squeeze. You don't do that unless you have the wherewithal. Shows you're really still with it. Completely against the rules, yes, but at least you're showing you're still conscious while completely not blocking punches whatsoever.Then take a point or whatever. Its not grounds for a stoppage.
So what? I understand it’s not legal, but if he has the wherewithal to do what’s necessary to get back to his feet then he’s clearly not out of it. He could be rocked, and might get planked 5 seconds later—but that’s when you stop the fight, not when someone is working to get from being on bottom of GnP back to their feet.
Why have cage grabbing fouls at all? Let’s just say anyone who does it is TKOed for “not intelligently defending.”Great points. Next time someone's getting ground and pounded into oblivion, they should just grab the other guy's dick and balls and squeeze. You don't do that unless you have fhe wherewithal. Shows you're really still with it.