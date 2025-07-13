Derrick Lewis TKO Tallison Teixeira GIFS

giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
Don’t complain about stoppages much but that’s one of if not the worst I’ve ever seen. Also “grabbed the cage” is the dumbest justification I’ve ever heard and you’re not going to change my mind on that.
 
Like 20 unanswered and undefended shots from the biggest hitter in UFC Heavyweight history and Texeira was clawing his way up the cage like a victim of prison rape....I'm ok with the stoppage.

'Fighters must intelligently defend themselves at all times'

Dude wasn't blocking any of those shots...was the equivalent of turtling. It was a 'standing turtle' if anything....
 
Derrick Lewis changed the game tonight now fights have to be stopped before the sexual misconduct happens. lol
 
SpinninScheisse said:
Like 20 unanswered and undefended shots from the biggest hitter in UFC Heavyweight history and Texeira was clawing his way up the cage like a victim of prison rape....I'm ok with the stoppage.

'Fighters must intelligently defend themselves at all times'

Dude wasn't blocking any of those shots...was the equivalent of turtling. It was a 'standing turtle' if anything....
Click to expand...
I’m just going by the GIF as I was stuck working when the fight happened—but it looks like Teixeira was working to improve position. That’s intelligent defense. He grabbed Lewis’s leg, got out from under him, worked his way back to his feet… it looks like a terrible stoppage from the ref.
 
SpinninScheisse said:
Like 20 unanswered and undefended shots from the biggest hitter in UFC Heavyweight history and Texeira was clawing his way up the cage like a victim of prison rape....I'm ok with the stoppage.

'Fighters must intelligently defend themselves at all times'

Dude wasn't blocking any of those shots...was the equivalent of turtling. It was a 'standing turtle' if anything....
Click to expand...

He got up and addressed Lewis offense by fighting the hands which constitutes him intelligently defending himself. Let’s not get complacent with terrible stoppages just because our “guy” won… a shit stoppage is a shit stoppage and Herzog has been inept as of late.


Everything about that stoppage was wrong, you shouldn’t be okay with this as a precedent just because you have a spud for a brain.


dumb-stupid.gif
 
BFoe said:
I’m just going by the GIF as I was stuck working when the fight happened—but it looks like Teixeira was working to improve position. That’s intelligent defense. He grabbed Lewis’s leg, got out from under him, worked his way back to his feet… it looks like a terrible stoppage from the ref.
Click to expand...


Can you repeat the 'worked his way back to his feet' part again and think about it in the context of what's legal within the rules.
 
BFoe said:
I’m just going by the GIF as I was stuck working when the fight happened—but it looks like Teixeira was working to improve position. That’s intelligent defense. He grabbed Lewis’s leg, got out from under him, worked his way back to his feet… it looks like a terrible stoppage from the ref.
Click to expand...

He literally resorted to grabbing the cage with both hands to pull himself lol
 
Fact Checker said:
He got up and addressed Lewis offense by fighting the hands which constitutes him intelligently defending himself. Let’s not get complacent with terrible stoppages just because our “guy” won… a shit stoppage is a shit stoppage and Herzog has been inept as of late.


Everything about that stoppage was wrong, you shouldn’t be okay with this as a precedent just because you have a spud for a brain.


dumb-stupid.gif
Click to expand...


Fighting his hands when? After the fight was stopped and after he ate 20 bombs? Gtfoh....hand fighting lol hand fighting his way up the cage while screamin' 'daddy NO!' And eating shots to the side of the fucking head.

Ref just got between them at a weird time, made the stoppage look awkward. I've seen wayyyy worse stoppages than that.

The heavyweights swing hard, man, the refs will stop that shit if a fighter is taking too many shots to the head. There's been many many heavyweight fights end with 'early' or awkward stoppages like this because the refs are protecting the fighters. Teixeira took at least 20 shots in a row and had just been dropped like a sack of shit, and the fight was like 30 seconds in or some shit. Wasn't really pleading his fucking case in there.
 
Last edited:
SpinninScheisse said:
Can you repeat the 'worked his way back to his feet' part again and think about it in the context of what's legal within the rules.
Click to expand...
Then take a point or whatever. Its not grounds for a stoppage.

StewDogg11 said:
He literally resorted to grabbing the cage with both hands to pull himself lol
Click to expand...
So what? I understand it’s not legal, but if he has the wherewithal to do what’s necessary to get back to his feet then he’s clearly not out of it. He could be rocked, and might get planked 5 seconds later—but that’s when you stop the fight, not when someone is working to get from being on bottom of GnP back to their feet.
 
BFoe said:
Then take a point or whatever. Its not grounds for a stoppage.


So what? I understand it’s not legal, but if he has the wherewithal to do what’s necessary to get back to his feet then he’s clearly not out of it. He could be rocked, and might get planked 5 seconds later—but that’s when you stop the fight, not when someone is working to get from being on bottom of GnP back to their feet.
Click to expand...
Great points. Next time someone's getting ground and pounded into oblivion, they should just grab the other guy's dick and balls and squeeze. You don't do that unless you have the wherewithal. Shows you're really still with it. Completely against the rules, yes, but at least you're showing you're still conscious while completely not blocking punches whatsoever.

Dude was getting beat up so bad he forgot what rules are. If the fight went on, he would've also forgot how to do long division and would be completing 4-piece puzzles at a special school for the rest of his life.
 
Last edited:
SpinninScheisse said:
Great points. Next time someone's getting ground and pounded into oblivion, they should just grab the other guy's dick and balls and squeeze. You don't do that unless you have fhe wherewithal. Shows you're really still with it.
Click to expand...
Why have cage grabbing fouls at all? Let’s just say anyone who does it is TKOed for “not intelligently defending.” <lol>

Ludicrous stuff. Teixeira worked his way back to his feet and there’s no reason that fight should’ve been stopped at that point.
 
