Derrick Lewis TKO Tallison Teixeira GIFS

He got up and addressed Lewis offense by fighting the hands which constitutes him intelligently defending himself. Let’s not get complacent with terrible stoppages just because our “guy” won… a shit stoppage is a shit stoppage and Herzog has been inept as of late.Everything about that stoppage was wrong, you shouldn’t be okay with this as a precedent just because you have a spud for a brain. Click to expand...

Fighting his hands when? After the fight was stopped and after he ate 20 bombs? Gtfoh....hand fighting lol hand fighting his way up the cage while screamin' 'daddy NO!' And eating shots to the side of the fucking head.Ref just got between them at a weird time, made the stoppage look awkward. I've seen wayyyy worse stoppages than that.The heavyweights swing hard, man, the refs will stop that shit if a fighter is taking too many shots to the head. There's been many many heavyweight fights end with 'early' or awkward stoppages like this because the refs are protecting the fighters. Teixeira took at least 20 shots in a row and had just been dropped like a sack of shit, and the fight was like 30 seconds in or some shit. Wasn't really pleading his fucking case in there.