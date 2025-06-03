Media Derrick Lewis: "The whole UFC is scripted"

may very well be scripted........ for example omalley has favorable matches, bias refs (herb stopping a fight with 30 secs to get him a ko on his record, early aljo stoppage), and judges (yan win) on his side.

given all that i'm sure some people are told to take a dive in certain fights.
 
TCE said:
<Huh2>

You do realize this quote was from Lewis, right?

I understand hating on Ariel, but this is a thread not to do it, because he hasn't said anything here.

Anyway, war Black Beast!
he gives people a platform to be twats, he is the problem
 
treelo said:
he gives people a platform to be twats, he is the problem
So let's not have any show where fighters can come on and talk. Let's not have fighters speak at all, no press conferences, nothing.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
Usually against Mcgregor. Mendes, Alvarez, Cerrone, all funny fights. Bethe Correira dropped like a rock from one lousy Rousey punch?? And then Rogan blubbered about it, best in ever etc.

Yeah I'm sure Dana and co would risk getting sued and potentially jailed by half the world for 'scripting' everything, allowing bets etc. as opposed to just... letting people fight, lol.

This guy is deluded. Or trolling. Or both.
 
