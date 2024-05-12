Derrick Lewis is what Dana White Privilege should be

He's not getting unearned title shots or sitting at the top of the division for years, holding things up. Nor is he the recipient of a lot of questionable matchmaking and string-pulling behind the scenes. He gets paid well, gets tons of opportunities for fun fights, is allowed to have fun and showcase his personality, the announcers love him and, when an event hits a hiccup, they fill time with a short special showing how his wife waxes his body before a fight.
 
I don't care about "white privilege" talk, but UFC absolutely could keep fun fighters on the side irrelevant to rankings giving them fun and appropriate fights and let their careers last longer. They should keep giving Lewis lower HWs to see how many more KOs he can get before he retires.
 
Reach4theSky said:
Lewis doesn't seem agile enough for the WWE ..
I think you'd be surprised


goldust_crop_exact.jpg
 
Tweak896 said:
I don't care about "white privilege" talk, but UFC absolutely could keep fun fighters on the side irrelevant to rankings giving them fun and appropriate fights and let their careers last longer. They should keep giving Lewis lower HWs to see how many more KOs he can get before he retires.
It's "White privilege" not "white privilege".

The Black Beast is black.
 
FreedomCricket said:
What is this about his wife waxing his body before fights?
On one of the events he was in, about 2-3 fights ago, they had time to fill in the broadcast and played a 10-20 minute documentary that showed how much he and his wife love each other. For some reason, it spent a very long time documenting how she waxes his body before fights.
 
