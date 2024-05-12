Derrick Lewis is what Dana White Privilege should be

He's not getting unearned title shots or sitting at the top of the division for years, holding things up. Nor is he the recipient of a lot of questionable matchmaking and string-pulling behind the scenes. He gets paid well, gets tons of opportunities for fun fights, is allowed to have fun and showcase his personality, the announcers love him and, when an event hits a hiccup, they fill time with a short special showing how his wife waxes his body before a fight.