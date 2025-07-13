DERRICK LEWIS IS IMMORTAL

Kinda early?!
I'm trying to understand that stoppage... ref called off as he was standing up.
Co main event Karma, with a shitty main event stoppage, now it wont matter because essentially the right guy won the main event fight, hes one of Dana's favorite so this will be treated as a legit W, also the fans love him, i enjoy his fights but no bias, shit is one of the earliest stoppages i have seen in a long long time...dude was even talking to the ref 1 second after and looked like he was all there.I seemed like the ref was in on the work so they got the White House fight they wanted.
On that replay they showed Tallison was illegally grabbing the fence to pull himself up. I wonder if he could have still stood up like that without putting his fingers in the fence. I wonder if the ref stepped in because of that too. Not sure how to feel about the whole thing
If he pauses the fight to take a point he gives Tallison a full minute to recover, then people would've been complaining Lewis got screwed.
