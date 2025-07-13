DERRICK LEWIS IS IMMORTAL

its a really early stoppage, if they stopped it while it was on the floor, i would of been probably ok with it more than i was once he got up, cuz once he got up he looked like he was all there mentally. Cant wait for the guy to get back up on his feet and then stop it.. kinda goes against logic, if hes able to get back up, then u probably should not stop it....
 
Whippy McGee said:
I seemed like the ref was in on the work so they got the White House fight they wanted.
Click to expand...
Co main event Karma, with a shitty main event stoppage, now it wont matter because essentially the right guy won the main event fight, hes one of Dana's favorite so this will be treated as a legit W, also the fans love him, i enjoy his fights but no bias, shit is one of the earliest stoppages i have seen in a long long time...dude was even talking to the ref 1 second after and looked like he was all there.
 
TRUS8888 said:
Kinda early?!

I'm trying to understand that stoppage... ref called off as he was standing up.
Click to expand...
On that replay they showed Tallison was illegally grabbing the fence to pull himself up. I wonder if he could have still stood up like that without putting his fingers in the fence. I wonder if the ref stepped in because of that too. Not sure how to feel about the whole thing
 
TRUS8888 said:
Kinda early?!

I'm trying to understand that stoppage... ref called off as he was standing up.
Click to expand...
If he pauses the fight to take a point he gives Tallison a full minute to recover, then people would've been complaining Lewis got screwed.
 
The stoppage was so late that the fighter had time to recover.
 
I honestly think its the worst stoppage I have ever seen. The guy never even had a moment where he wasnt moving or defending. Love Lewis but that to me is a nc wouldn't hold it against the loser either. Shit I was impressed he made it back to his feet he showed he didn't give up
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,756
Messages
57,555,262
Members
175,752
Latest member
yourcasualcombatfan

Share this page

Back
Top