Siver!
Spinning Back Kick Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2021
- Messages
- 26,477
- Reaction score
- 54,091
Derrick Lewis says he’s willing to step aside to allow hometown hero to headline UFC St Louis… ‘He can have it’
Fan favorite heavyweight Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis has questioned why he’s headlining UFC St Louis this weekend over hometown hero.
bloodyelbow.com
Derrick Lewis questions why he’s the main event of UFC St LouisSpeaking during the pre-fight press conference, Derrick Lewis was asked what he thought about being in yet another main event spot, despite having publicly requested that the UFC only put him in three-round fights:
“I don’t know why I keep getting main events either. I know I’ve said this on national TV so many times that I didn’t want to be [the] main event…I don’t know what I had to do.”
“I thought maybe I had to lose a couple of fights and get no more main events. But no, they’re still trying to put me [in the] main event,” said the fan-favorite heavyweight contender.
Lewis was then asked what he thought about hometown hero Joaquin Buckley calling for the UFC to switch the main and co-main events around so that he has the headline attraction for his home crowd.
“It doesn’t matter to me, [Buckley] can still have it. The sh*t ain’t start yet. He can still get it. I would love to go three rounds, sh*t for real.”
Buckley previously stole the final credits of the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference when he lambasted Dana White from the hot mic:
“The whole crowd done told me man, ya’ll coming back to St Louis – hey we love Derrick Lewis, but he doesn’t want to fight five rounds Dana… Switch it up man give your boy ‘New Mansa’ the main event in his hometown baby – Let’s go!”
Buckley might not have got his main event slot, but he’ll certainly have the backing of the entire Enterprise Center as he looks to defend his #11 spot in the rankings against Nursulton Ruziboev.
---
Humble dude, and probably has no desire to fight for a potential 5 rounds - and if Lewis connects, it might not last 5 minutes!