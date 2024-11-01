Derrick Lewis: "Francis Ngannou played a big role in me landing this lucrative contract.

So you see Francis Ngannous courage not only benfiited him but its benifiting heavyweights in the mma world. He took on someone trying to take advantage of captialism and took his talents else ware and it payed off in a big way now dana has to ante up. I guess this is what Dana means by francis being a terrible person. Francis Ngannou changed the game.Francis is the closest thing MMA has toa revolutionary right now. He's literally impacting culture.