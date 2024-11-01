Derrick Lewis: "Francis Ngannou played a big role in me landing this lucrative contract.

TheTribalQueef

TheTribalQueef

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 29, 2023
Messages
540
Reaction score
521
Derrick Lewis shares Francis Ngannou's big role in his UFC contract negotiations



So you see Francis Ngannous courage not only benfiited him but its benifiting heavyweights in the mma world. He took on someone trying to take advantage of captialism and took his talents else ware and it payed off in a big way now dana has to ante up. I guess this is what Dana means by francis being a terrible person. Francis Ngannou changed the game.

Francis is the closest thing MMA has toa revolutionary right now. He's literally impacting culture.
 
Francis was never Dana's friend.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,177
Messages
56,434,710
Members
175,220
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top