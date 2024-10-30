Media Derrick Lewis: Daniel Cormier Is "A Piece Of Sh*t"

Is Derrick Lewis fighting this weekend?
 
I've thought DC is a sensitive susan and kind of a dick but POS is strong. I wonder what the story is
 
Can't tell if he's joking or not lol.

Lewis is one of my favorite fighters in recent times. I think he's too old now, but man I was rooting for him in those title fight to land that one big punch.
 
Ariel called DC, apparently DC was saying BB should retire some fights ago.
 
I'm going to the card in Edmonton to disrespect Popeyes chicken to Derrick Lewis' face.

That shit has extremely high COD (chance of diarrhea)
 
DC could roll off the couch tonight and sub Derrick Lewis in the first round
Nah, not anymore. DC walks around like he has arthritis. He'd throw his back out picking up a candy wrapper
 
It's crazy how easily Sherdog falls for fake nice guys.
Dude … DC is a former Olympic captain and a hs coach for the love of the sport and kids … probably not a pos

DL is a convict … I like him and people change but honestly who is more likely

Also maybe he doesn’t like him cause he beat his ass in front of the whole world and probably still could off the couch

Lewis is great but much more likely they just don’t like each than DC is a pos
 
Fan of both guy but outside of a lucky punch, Derrick isn't beating DC retired or otherwise. If anything, I'm hoping BB is planning a come back or at the very least exploring other orgs to make money.
 
Nah, not anymore. DC walks around like he has arthritis. He'd throw his back out picking up a candy wrapper
Yeah he had back surgery after the first Stipe fight that didn't go well and he said it effectively ended his career.
 
I flip flop with DC a lot, in some ways I like and respect him. In others he annoys me.
 
