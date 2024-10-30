Like DC? I agree even though I enjoy his commentaryIt's crazy how easily Sherdog falls for fake nice guys.
DC could roll off the couch tonight and sub Derrick Lewis in the first round
I had Popeye's a few months back and a drumstick was like 95% breading, 5% chicken meat.I'm going to the card in Edmonton to disrespect Popeyes chicken to Derrick Lewis' face.
That shit has extremely high COD (chance of diarrhea)
Dude … DC is a former Olympic captain and a hs coach for the love of the sport and kids … probably not a posIt's crazy how easily Sherdog falls for fake nice guys.
Yeah he had back surgery after the first Stipe fight that didn't go well and he said it effectively ended his career.Nah, not anymore. DC walks around like he has arthritis. He'd throw his back out picking up a candy wrapper