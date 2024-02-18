Derns heart cannot be questioned

Her chin certainly can. She was nearly one punch ko'd by a shot that barely landed
 
She reacted like she got her nose broken...almost gave up but then fought back.
 
Nobody's questioning dat ass

9aacfe87588583ef614786187fa84001.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,639
Messages
55,097,089
Members
174,600
Latest member
CaptainRomania

Share this page

Back
Top