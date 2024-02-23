Dern, Ortega..and all BJJ players in general.

At this point why aren't these people drilling takedowns nonstop?

If an idiot like Josh Koscheck (a born wrestler) can improve on striking, then why wouldn't these BJJ cats want the most effective way to take someone into their world?

Even after working with Cejudo, Derns takedowns look like trash.
Ortega too for that matter...am I missing something here?

5EUI.gif
 
They probably do, sometimes there are ceilings for wrestling potential, BJJ guys especially can be under athletic. Some people just are naturally better at wrestling than others. The opposite is true too, look at guys like Chael who should know BJJ and look like they skip it, but you know he drilled BJJ defense since he started.
 
That's why I liked Maia a lot. Dude realized this and started working with college and olympic wrestlers. He developed a sick single leg, and if it didn't work he would mix it in with a weird ass guard pull to go deep half sweep. I loved watching him work his takedowns




People shat on him for not being able to get elite wrestlers like woodley, usman and weidman down, but those guys aren't exactly easy to get down. Maia had good takedowns, especially for a BJJ guy.

The problem is that he just started incorporating the wrestle heavy too late in his development, unfortunately.
 
ego, the grind, being humbled, too late in the game to learn those kinds of movements and put in those repetitions. wrestling is a whole other beast.
 
That's why I liked Maia a lot. Dude realized this and started working with college and olympic wrestlers. He developed a sick single leg, and if it didn't work he would mix it in with a weird ass guard pull to go deep half sweep. I loved watching him work his takedowns




People shat on him for jot being able to get elite wrestlers like woodley, usman and weidman down.....but those guys aren't exactly easy to get down. Maia had good takedowns, especially for a BJJ guy.
Maia is the perfect example of recognizing and making a decision to change it sir.
 
Maia is the perfect example of recognizing and making a decision to change it sir.
The fact that ortega and Dern and kron didnt learn from him amazes me. Maia found the blueprint for them, but he just found it too late in his development. All of those guys should have ran with his blue print and started a heavy focus on wrestling from the very first day they decided to commit to mma.
 
At this point why aren't these people drilling takedowns nonstop?

If an idiot like Josh Koscheck (a born wrestler) can improve on striking, then why wouldn't these BJJ cats want the most effective way to take someone into their world?

Even after working with Cejudo, Derns takedowns look like trash.
Ortega too for that matter...am I missing something here?

Because BJJ players have the ego the size of fucking mars, BJJ players are notorious for thinking that stupid shit like pulling guard will work 24/7
 
I grew up wrestling and know how hard it is, but its the perfect vehicle for BJJ sir.
respect. i did it in high school and it was the hardest physical thing i've ever done. way more so than any bjj practice / training session. and it sucks, it's a constant grind, constant fire. you would think these bjj gifted people would just immediately go to the nearest college and train wrestling but i think that grind is too hard.
 
The fact that ortega and Dern and kron didnt learn from him amazes me. Maia found the blueprint for them, but he just found it too late in his development. All of those guys should have ran with his blue print and started a heavy focus on wrestling from the very first day they decided to commit to mma.
That's exactly what I thought too.
He laid it out, and they should've recognized the importance of it earlier.
 
At this point why aren't these people drilling takedowns nonstop?

If an idiot like Josh Koscheck (a born wrestler) can improve on striking, then why wouldn't these BJJ cats want the most effective way to take someone into their world?

Even after working with Cejudo, Derns takedowns look like trash.
Ortega too for that matter...am I missing something here?

If only it was that simple. A blast double leg takedown is a very explosive movement and many BJJ players lack those fast twitch muscle fibers. They have the squeeze of an anaconda, but the movement of a sloth.
They can be effective from the clinch like Damien Maia using trips and sweeps, but it’s quite difficult to get a takedown on someone that is expecting it.
Most elite grapplers that are successful taking people down have learned how to chain their striking into takedowns. But multitudes more have not.
 
respect. i did it in high school and it was the hardest physical thing i've ever done. way more so than any bjj practice / training session. and it sucks, it's a constant grind, constant fire. you would think these bjj gifted people would just immediately go to the nearest college and train wrestling but i think that grind is too hard.
The grind will give them the physicality they need.
 
If only it was that simple. A blast double leg takedown is a very explosive movement and many BJJ players lack those fast twitch muscle fibers. They have the squeeze of an anaconda, but the movement of a sloth.
They can be effective from the clinch like Damien Maia using trips and sweeps, but it’s quite difficult to get a takedown on someone that is expecting it.
Most elite grapplers that are successful taking people down have learned how to chain their striking into takedowns. But multitudes more have not.
You don't need a blast double sir, theres many other ways to wrestling.
Blast double are one facet.
 
This is what always frustrated me about Werdum, his submission game was brilliant but his takedowns were dreadful.. he was comically bad at wrestling. The only way he could ever get it to the floor was if someone took him down.. or if he knocked someone down with a punch or kick, or if they knocked him down with a punch or kick

I never understood it, I don't know why he didn't train takedowns more, he doesn't even need to do double legs or single legs.. but he could do some inside trips, or just try to trip in general, but he just never seemed to try it. Which seemed ridiculous to me because he was so good on the floor, and also UFC HW lacks many grapplers and he could tap a lot of them.
 
