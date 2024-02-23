Dern, Ortega..and all BJJ players in general.

This is what always frustrated me about Werdum, his submission game was brilliant but his takedowns were dreadful.. he was comically bad at wrestling. The only way he could ever get it to the floor was if someone took him down.. or if he knocked someone down with a punch or kick, or if they knocked him down with a punch or kick



I never understood it, I don't know why he didn't train takedowns more, he doesn't even need to do double legs or single legs.. but he could do some inside trips, or just try to trip in general, but he just never seemed to try it. Which seemed ridiculous to me because he was so good on the floor, and also UFC HW lacks many grapplers and he could tap a lot of them.