Dern, Ortega..and all BJJ players in general.

At this point why aren't these people drilling takedowns nonstop?
If an idiot like Josh Koscheck (a born wrestler) can improve on striking, then why wouldn't these BJJ cats want the most effective way to take someone into their world?
Even after working with Cejudo, Derns takedowns look like trash.
Ortega too for that matter...am I missing something here?
