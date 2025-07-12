Derek Moneyberg promoted to "black belt"

If you never heard of him you're lucky.

He's a cringeosphere/griftosphere money and mindset scammer.

Funniest part is he's Jewish, yet still managed to buy off Jake Shields of all people to endorse and promote him. Mir, Machida, and others as well, even Mikey Musumecci.

There's footage of him rolling and it's TERRIBLE.


The promotion


Rolling footage 😂


Oh yeah, did I mention he's a conman?


In other news, after suplexing Brock Lesnar several times in live sparring, Patrick Bet David will be stepping inside the Octagon to challenge Tom Aspinall for his strap.
 
