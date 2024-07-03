Spoiler: Links Mystery celebrity who fled Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons home REVEALED DailyMail.com can reveal that the person involved in the mortifying incident is an influential fashion socialite and celebrity hanger-on. Derek Blasberg - Wikipedia

The mystery surrounding the unfortunate guest who lost control of their bowels in a bed at Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons home has now been solved by insiders, who have named the person at the centre of the scandal.DailyMail.com can reveal that the culprit behind the mortifying incident is socialite and celebrity hanger-on Derek Blasberg.The internet was whipped into a frenzy last week when a blind item in a popular gossip newsletter claimed that Goop founder Paltrow, 51, had been tasked with cleaning up someone's 'Ozempic-induced diarrhoea' at her home.But insiders have claimed that media personality Blasberg, 42 - once described as 'one of showbiz’s most well-connected men' - only conveniently blamed it on the popular weight loss wonder drug before allegedly fleeing the property.'It’s not Ozempic, that’s just what he told everyone,' the insider said, before revealing how the secret made its way through the Hamptons set.'Gwyneth told Oprah, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Larry David,' they continued.'It’s shocking how many people know this story and how he has managed to keep it out of The Post… probably via his best friend [socialite Dasha Zhukova] - whose mom just married Rupert Murdoch.'Blasberg is no stranger to spending time with Paltrow at her five-bedroom Long Island home, where she hosted her wedding to Brad Falchuk.Speculation first kicked off last week when a blind item report started circulating via an email newsletter called Popb***h.'The story goes that a recent houseguest of Gwynnie's catastrophically s**t themselves in bed while staying there, then fled back to the city before they had to face the music,' it read.Revealing that the scandal had become 'the Hamptons set's favourite piece of gossip to text to each other,' the report continued: 'Ozempic-induced diarrhoea is becoming a very hot topic of conversation between hosts there - because so many of their guests are using it. So expect launderettes to be fully booked from July 4.'Spokesperson for Blasberg and Paltrow did not respond to requests for comment.Blasberg, who penned Very Classy: Even More Exceptional Advice for the Extremely Modern Lady, not only counts Paltrow as a close friend but also frequently spends his time with the likes of Karlie Kloss, Sienna Miller, Kendall Jenner and Demi Moore.Thanks to his influence and connections as a top fashion journalist, socialite, and television personality, his birthday parties often serve as a warm-up to the Met Gala for his A-list attendees.For his 42nd birthday bash in April A-list stars such as Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Andy Cohen were in attendance.In 2022 his bash was attended by Jeff Bezos, Hailey Bieber, and Leonardo DiCaprio among others.Blasberg is also a senior staffer at the Gagosian Gallery and has contributed texts to The New York Times, WSJ Magazine, Elle, Women’s Wear Daily, Glamour, and The London Sunday Times over the course of his career.Blasberg lives in New York with his long-time partner, Nick Brown, a venture capitalist. They have two children.According to the blind item, the popularity of Ozempic is causing an issue among the rich and famous as they holiday together in the Hamptons.Ozempic, typically used to treat diabetes and allow people to shed weight quickly, has a common side-effect that affects one in 10 users.The active ingredient of semaglutide not only triggers weight loss but causes gastrocolic reflex, which can lead to explosive and uncontrollable diarrhoea.