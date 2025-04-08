depression? getting old? hormone issue?

IloveTHIS
for the last 6+ weeks I have absolutely no desire to do...anything. I go to work, come home, and just doom scroll youtube while laying in bed. I have no desire to do anything other than that. it doesnt seem to be a physical energy issue as I have no problem willingly working overtime. its just mentally things that should be fun/enjoyable to me, in theory, I cant pull the trigger and actually do them. the easiest shit too, like playing a game for a few hours or watching a movie I cant do.
nothing more than turning off my brain, finding any video just entertaining enough to watch while napping and waiting until I fall asleep. hour after hour, day after day. my weekends are literally 18 hours of this Saturday and Sunday
