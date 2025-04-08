depression? getting old? hormone issue?

for the last 6+ weeks I have absolutely no desire to do...anything. I go to work, come home, and just doom scroll youtube while laying in bed. I have no desire to do anything other than that. it doesnt seem to be a physical energy issue as I have no problem willingly working overtime. its just mentally things that should be fun/enjoyable to me, in theory, I cant pull the trigger and actually do them. the easiest shit too, like playing a game for a few hours or watching a movie I cant do.

nothing more than turning off my brain, finding any video just entertaining enough to watch while napping and waiting until I fall asleep. hour after hour, day after day. my weekends are literally 18 hours of this Saturday and Sunday
 
for the last 6+ weeks I have absolutely no desire to do...anything. I go to work, come home, and just doom scroll youtube while laying in bed. I have no desire to do anything other than that. it doesnt seem to be a physical energy issue as I have no problem willingly working overtime. its just mentally things that should be fun/enjoyable to me, in theory, I cant pull the trigger and actually do them. the easiest shit too, like playing a game for a few hours or watching a movie I cant do.

nothing more than turning off my brain, finding any video just entertaining enough to watch while napping and waiting until I fall asleep. hour after hour, day after day. my weekends are literally 18 hours of this Saturday and Sunday


How long have you been off opiates ?
 
I agree


It's definitely something we should be talking about. I was actually just discussing this with another poster, in the sense that our technological growth has far outpaced our biological/evolutionary growth, and the problems that arise because of it.
 
for the last 6+ weeks I have absolutely no desire to do...anything. I go to work, come home, and just doom scroll youtube while laying in bed. I have no desire to do anything other than that. it doesnt seem to be a physical energy issue as I have no problem willingly working overtime. its just mentally things that should be fun/enjoyable to me, in theory, I cant pull the trigger and actually do them. the easiest shit too, like playing a game for a few hours or watching a movie I cant do.

nothing more than turning off my brain, finding any video just entertaining enough to watch while napping and waiting until I fall asleep. hour after hour, day after day. my weekends are literally 18 hours of this Saturday and Sunday


That's depression, bro.
Get help, it is very hard to crawl out of that deephole on one's own.
 
You're describing mild depression... feeling better usually happens AFTER you start doing the things you enjoy. Try making a schedule for yourself and stick to it.

Waiting around to be "in the mood" to do something enjoyable is a trap, depression prevents that from happening.
 
Probably depression. Get out of the house and get more involved with people. I was on a funk then decided to start doing more activities... Tennis, pickball, hiking, pilates (I got back pain, fuck you guys) and volunteering have been my life these past few months.
 
Have you talk to your family doctor at the least?
 
