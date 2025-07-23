I've tested out a few of the chatbot engines for software development and landed on grok for superiority. Last month, I tried supergrok, $30 a month to see if I can superspeed my side projects, and it does help, and then yesterday, I used it for my phone, and there is this anime haram being advertised.... it's a "companion", and I tried it.....



and essentially, it's an unfinished sex bot.... it wont perform any acts because maybe it doesnt have the ability YET , it has the word "giggles" rather than giggling, however it has a sultry voice by default, willing to do sex acts, and even moans.....



I'm not against a sex bot, but to have it as a regular part of the chatbot is absurd, I'm trying to use the app for information, and then the sexoholic Ani shows on my screen, it's not a good look..... it's basically like running into a NSFW thread on SD, but there's two way voice , if she accidentally moans or forgotten to shut down (works in background mode), it can be embarrassing.... Anyhow, Elon looking to break into the porn industry, and it may even work....... I think it's a dirtbag move.







