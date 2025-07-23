chardog
That's President Donald Trump
I've tested out a few of the chatbot engines for software development and landed on grok for superiority. Last month, I tried supergrok, $30 a month to see if I can superspeed my side projects, and it does help, and then yesterday, I used it for my phone, and there is this anime haram being advertised.... it's a "companion", and I tried it.....
and essentially, it's an unfinished sex bot.... it wont perform any acts because maybe it doesnt have the ability YET, it has the word "giggles" rather than giggling, however it has a sultry voice by default, willing to do sex acts, and even moans.....
I'm not against a sex bot, but to have it as a regular part of the chatbot is absurd, I'm trying to use the app for information, and then the sexoholic Ani shows on my screen, it's not a good look..... it's basically like running into a NSFW thread on SD, but there's two way voice, if she accidentally moans or forgotten to shut down (works in background mode), it can be embarrassing.... Anyhow, Elon looking to break into the porn industry, and it may even work....... I think it's a dirtbag move.
