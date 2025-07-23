  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Depravity with AI is Here and it's Ani (Elon Musk)

chardog

chardog

That's President Donald Trump
@Steel
Joined
Oct 28, 2005
Messages
29,411
Reaction score
11,692
I've tested out a few of the chatbot engines for software development and landed on grok for superiority. Last month, I tried supergrok, $30 a month to see if I can superspeed my side projects, and it does help, and then yesterday, I used it for my phone, and there is this anime haram being advertised.... it's a "companion", and I tried it.....

and essentially, it's an unfinished sex bot.... it wont perform any acts because maybe it doesnt have the ability YET, it has the word "giggles" rather than giggling, however it has a sultry voice by default, willing to do sex acts, and even moans.....

I'm not against a sex bot, but to have it as a regular part of the chatbot is absurd, I'm trying to use the app for information, and then the sexoholic Ani shows on my screen, it's not a good look..... it's basically like running into a NSFW thread on SD, but there's two way voice, if she accidentally moans or forgotten to shut down (works in background mode), it can be embarrassing.... Anyhow, Elon looking to break into the porn industry, and it may even work....... I think it's a dirtbag move.



 
A cottage industry has popped up where men use stable diffusion to create "AI social media models/influencers" and funnel retarded simps to paysites like Patreon and Onlyfans type platforms. Some are making 6 figures a month. Not surprised Elon wants a slice of that. Wouldn't be surprised to see Zuck do something similar but less raunchy.
 
The whole influencer / OF e-thot ecosystem is such a cancer fueled by the biggest loser simps. Mind you, that ecosystem is likely so shallow that the difference between them humans participating and low level AI bots is likely razer thin as is.
 
I remember when I was a kid and we all used to make fun of the japonese incels with their bodypillows and paying chicks to cuddle.
"That's what happens when you nuke a country twice"
Just reading a common manga would be frowned upon sometimes. With the amount of incels in USA right now plus shit like this you're about to have a serious demographic problem the next decades.
 
Only fans models hate her!
 
Indeed, it's funny to hear people characterize other countries, esp Japan. Hillikkmoris I think they were named like other countries don't have folks who rarely touch grass or play video games all day and such.

Or the extreme work culture, like people in other forest world countries in a lot of industries like law and finance don't put in ridiculous overtime and in some cases almost worked to death or actually worked to death tho rarily. The overall hours worked are much aligned yet people like to paint some horrible picture of when it's there as opposed to here.
 
Madmick said:
The guy with 12 kids?

I don't understand what words mean, anymore.
He isn’t having sex with these women to get them pregnant.

You really think if he wasn’t a billionaire he would have a modicum of success with women?
 
<TheWire1>

Why the fuck didn't I think of that?!

Too busy dicking around with fake Internet money, I guess.
 
I'd rather have this than OnlyFans simp culture
 
