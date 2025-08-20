Win the lottery?​

According to this.That's pretty wild, didn't know that if it's true.With this Friday’s LottoMax jackpot up to $70,000,000 everyone has a dream of hitting it big on their mind.But what would you do if you won? Most people are more concerned with spending it! Depending on where you look, about 70% of lotto winners lose it all. They were more concerned with spending than they were with planning.Say you made a plan, invested your winnings, and only spent the dividends and interest. Let’s say you got a 4% income stream from this. 4% of $70,000,000 is $2,800,000 or about $230,000 per month.Taxes due on this income is only $1,063,796 (I say ‘only’ because if $2,800,000 were you salary, you would owe $1,459,910). Now you can spend only $144,000 per month.I think we could all agree that even with the taxes that would be awesome!But let’s water these numbers down a bit – instead of winning $70 million, let’s say it’s only $2 million.$2,000,000 earning 4% is $80,000. Know how much you would pay in taxes on $80,000 in dividends? The whopping number of $5456. Yes, that was not a typo. Only five thousand four hundred and fifty six dollars. Leaving you the tidy sum of $6212 after tax every month.Think your odds of winning even a $1 million or $2 million dollar lottery are low? Here’s something important to rememberThis could beA windfall is a windfall.Make sure you have a plan to keep it.RBC Wealth Management is Canada's largest firm. In addition to first-class asset management, we also have: