  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Finance/Crypto Depending on where you look, about 70% of lotto winners lose it all.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,664
Reaction score
53,038
According to this.

That's pretty wild, didn't know that if it's true.


Win the lottery?​



With this Friday’s LottoMax jackpot up to $70,000,000 everyone has a dream of hitting it big on their mind.

But what would you do if you won? Most people are more concerned with spending it! Depending on where you look, about 70% of lotto winners lose it all. They were more concerned with spending than they were with planning.

Say you made a plan, invested your winnings, and only spent the dividends and interest. Let’s say you got a 4% income stream from this. 4% of $70,000,000 is $2,800,000 or about $230,000 per month.

Taxes due on this income is only $1,063,796 (I say ‘only’ because if $2,800,000 were you salary, you would owe $1,459,910). Now you can spend only $144,000 per month.

I think we could all agree that even with the taxes that would be awesome!



But let’s water these numbers down a bit – instead of winning $70 million, let’s say it’s only $2 million.



$2,000,000 earning 4% is $80,000. Know how much you would pay in taxes on $80,000 in dividends? The whopping number of $5456. Yes, that was not a typo. Only five thousand four hundred and fifty six dollars. Leaving you the tidy sum of $6212 after tax every month.



Think your odds of winning even a $1 million or $2 million dollar lottery are low? Here’s something important to remember – this doesn’t have to be a lotto win.



This could be an inheritance, a sale of a business, or a sale of real estate.

A windfall is a windfall.

Make sure you have a plan to keep it.



.....But what if you actually win?

RBC Wealth Management is Canada's largest firm. In addition to first-class asset management, we also have:

  • In-house Financial Planners and High Net Worth Specialists
  • Estate & Trust Advisors
  • Wills & Estates Consultants
  • Insurance Planning Specialists
 
majority of lotto winners does win small prizes, so called lesser prizes and these no one cares about much...
who cares about 100$, 1000$, 10000$ winners etc.

Lottery is game for house to earn money from gamblers.
Mathematical model is requirement that company should pay certain % of money they had get from so called " tickets sales " in prizes and other part is...yeah. ..for them....
 
SandisLL said:
majority of lotto winners does win small prizes, so called lesser prizes and these no one cares about much...
who cares about 100$, 1000$, 10000$ winners etc.

Lottery is game for house to earn money from gamblers.
Mathematical model is requirement that company should pay certain % of money they had get from so called " tickets sales " in prizes and other part is...yeah. ..for them....
Click to expand...

I think there talking about the big lottery winners, at least a million. Not those small mickey mouse numbers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,437
Messages
57,716,581
Members
175,819
Latest member
teeping

Share this page

Back
Top