Depeche Mode |Enjoy the Silence| - (Rate the Song)

Rate it.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,091
Reaction score
42,313






Words like violence break the silence
Come crashing in into my little world
Painful to me, pierce right through me
Can't you understand? Oh, my little girl

All I ever wanted
All I ever needed is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm

Vows are spoken to be broken
Feelings are intense, words are trivial
Pleasures remain, so does the pain
Words are meaningless and forgettable

All I ever wanted
All I ever needed is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm

All I ever wanted
All I ever needed is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm
All I ever wanted
All I ever needed is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm

Enjoy the silence
 
