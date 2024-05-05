Depeche Mode |Enjoy the Silence| - (Rate the Song)













Words like violence break the silence

Come crashing in into my little world

Painful to me, pierce right through me

Can't you understand? Oh, my little girl



All I ever wanted

All I ever needed is here in my arms

Words are very unnecessary

They can only do harm



Vows are spoken to be broken

Feelings are intense, words are trivial

Pleasures remain, so does the pain

Words are meaningless and forgettable



All I ever wanted

All I ever needed is here in my arms

Words are very unnecessary

They can only do harm



All I ever wanted

All I ever needed is here in my arms

Words are very unnecessary

They can only do harm

All I ever wanted

All I ever needed is here in my arms

Words are very unnecessary

They can only do harm



Enjoy the silence