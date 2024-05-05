Depeche Mode |Enjoy the Silence| - (Rate the Song)

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Words like violence break the silence
Come crashing in into my little world
Painful to me, pierce right through me
Can't you understand? Oh, my little girl
All I ever wanted
All I ever needed is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm
Vows are spoken to be broken
Feelings are intense, words are trivial
Pleasures remain, so does the pain
Words are meaningless and forgettable
All I ever wanted
All I ever needed is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm
All I ever wanted
All I ever needed is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm
All I ever wanted
All I ever needed is here in my arms
Words are very unnecessary
They can only do harm
Enjoy the silence
