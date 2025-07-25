  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Good day peeps, just wanted to pass along that Department Q on Netflix is enjoyable and I don't say that often. It's a British production with lots of great dialogue and character development. The show is about a PTSD ridden cop and a group of group misfits investigating a cold case while reliving their past traumas.

It was fun and the characters are very interesting. I recommend if you got some time.
 
