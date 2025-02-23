  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Department of Defense Launches Rapid Response X Account

Damn. Was hoping it was a hub to report socialists / everyone under the leftist umbrella and illegals too. This is just a PR account
 
Contempt said:
A government department working on transparency... crazy stuff.
Hey everyone, get all the latest US Military until from the convenience of your phone!

Lol
 
Will they do a praying hands heart emoji tweet everytime they bomb a hospital full of little brown children
 
Transparency?

Oh no, first they came for the..wait

This is good
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Hopefully it's the thumbs up and party favor emoji
Bud, what the fuck? You must be an absolute bag of shit to say that about a hospital full of children being bombed. What the actual fuck.
 
BFoe said:
Bud, what the fuck? You must be an absolute bag of shit to say that about a hospital full of children being bombed. What the actual fuck.
Hospital full of *brown* kids; get the details right And no, pretty sure a dod account won't be posting it so your can not choke on your soy burger over a dark joke
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Hopefully it's the thumbs up and party favor emoji
you-should-kill-yourself-true-detective.png
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Hospital full of *brown* kids; get the details right And no, pretty sure a dod account won't be posting it so your can not choke on your soy burger over a dark joke
So no party emoji from you if it was a hospital full of white kids, I think I understand perfectly.

Fuck you.
<3>
 
