On the Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard:
I heard there was but I think the loser of the fight has the right activate it or not. They do 99 percent of the time because that's the biggest fight for the most money fight they can take. That is not the case here WIlder is a bigger fight. I hope it happens. I bet against Wilder last time out and would be doing it again if this fight happens.Wasn't there a rematch clause with Parker?
I read an interview with him where he said he took ayahuasca and basically became an all-loving puss. So the fire's gone and never coming back.Not sure what was up with Wilder in his last one. Was he shot? Lost his fire? Trained the wrong style? Who knows, but he needs to figure out what was wrong against Parker or he's got no shot against anyone with a pulse.
I forgot about that but you're right. He did say that he had an ayahuasca experience. He went from ruthless Wilder to enlightened Wilder. Such powerful psychedelic experiences can change a person. For all we know it did. Let's see what he looks like against Zhang.I read an interview with him where he said he took ayahuasca and basically became an all-loving puss. So the fire's gone and never coming back.
Now that I said that, he'll probably lay Zhang out in the first round.I forgot about that but you're right. He did say that he had an ayahuasca experience. He went from ruthless Wilder to enlightened Wilder. Such powerful psychedelic experiences can change a person. For all we know it did. Let's see what he looks like against Zhang.
I wouldn't be surprised. And it's not like Zhang is some defensively blessed fighter. He's far from it.Now that I said that, he'll probably lay Zhang out in the first round.
Not sure what was up with Wilder in his last one. Was he shot? Lost his fire? Trained the wrong style? Who knows, but he needs to figure out what was wrong against Parker or he's got no shot against anyone with a pulse.