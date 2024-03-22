News Deontay Wilder will fight Zhilei Zhang in Saudi Arabia, June 1

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    23
It's hard to figure out these fight styles.

And the I wonder if Wilder has anything left in the tank.

Right now I see this as a coin toss.

And it's also a coin toss on who gasses first.
 
Whoever lands big first wins so Zhang early KO most likely. I very much doubt this fight happens though
 
Blastbeat said:
Wasn't there a rematch clause with Parker?
Click to expand...
I heard there was but I think the loser of the fight has the right activate it or not. They do 99 percent of the time because that's the biggest fight for the most money fight they can take. That is not the case here WIlder is a bigger fight. I hope it happens. I bet against Wilder last time out and would be doing it again if this fight happens.
 
If the end of Wilder's story is that he cashed out against Zhang that will be kinda funny. Should be a great fight.
 
Not sure what was up with Wilder in his last one. Was he shot? Lost his fire? Trained the wrong style? Who knows, but he needs to figure out what was wrong against Parker or he's got no shot against anyone with a pulse.
 
Seano said:
Not sure what was up with Wilder in his last one. Was he shot? Lost his fire? Trained the wrong style? Who knows, but he needs to figure out what was wrong against Parker or he's got no shot against anyone with a pulse.
Click to expand...
I read an interview with him where he said he took ayahuasca and basically became an all-loving puss. So the fire's gone and never coming back.
 
JC615 said:
I read an interview with him where he said he took ayahuasca and basically became an all-loving puss. So the fire's gone and never coming back.
Click to expand...
I forgot about that but you're right. He did say that he had an ayahuasca experience. He went from ruthless Wilder to enlightened Wilder. Such powerful psychedelic experiences can change a person. For all we know it did. Let's see what he looks like against Zhang.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I forgot about that but you're right. He did say that he had an ayahuasca experience. He went from ruthless Wilder to enlightened Wilder. Such powerful psychedelic experiences can change a person. For all we know it did. Let's see what he looks like against Zhang.
Click to expand...
Now that I said that, he'll probably lay Zhang out in the first round. ;)
 
Seano said:
Not sure what was up with Wilder in his last one. Was he shot? Lost his fire? Trained the wrong style? Who knows, but he needs to figure out what was wrong against Parker or he's got no shot against anyone with a pulse.
Click to expand...

I think Parker's just a tricky guy to fight. He has skills that most modern heavyweights don't possess, and he's deceptively big. 6'4, 245 pounds, a while ago he would've been seen as a super heavyweight (he outweighed Wilder by over 30 pounds). Just not so much compared to giants like Zhang and Fury.

It's kind of crazy actually that Zhang may outweigh Wilder by up to 80 pounds.
 
Interesting fight. Probably a good final payday option for these guys. They are both pretty much one loss away from "should retire" territory and sliding way lower down the relevance ladder.

They way they both fight the winner likely ends up with a KO highlight and another invite to these big dances while they last.

I fancy Zhang just on what they've shown lately. Wilder seemed incredibly gun shy vs Parker- just couldn't or wouldn't let his hands go. Physical decline he just couldn't get going or mentally shot? idk.

Wilder willing to swing a little bit probably catches Zhang at some point and lights out. But I could see Zhang overwhelming a slightly faded out Wilder too.
 
Now that Wilder has nothing to lose and has his championship days behind him, Shelly Finkel is suddenly putting him up against opposition overseas that they stayed away from as long as they could. Remember that Anthony Joshua would have been next if Wilder hadn't lost to Parker.

Just terribly managed... History isn't going to be kind to Deontay Wilder.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Boxing: 6.1 6pm ET Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang
Replies
7
Views
356
PHATV
PHATV
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)Boxing: 6.1 6pm ET Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
118
helax
helax
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Beterbiev vs C. Smith 10 PM ET 1/13 ESPN / ESPN+
24 25 26
Replies
517
Views
13K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,234
Messages
55,613,699
Members
174,855
Latest member
evolution team

Share this page

Back
Top