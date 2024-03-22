Interesting fight. Probably a good final payday option for these guys. They are both pretty much one loss away from "should retire" territory and sliding way lower down the relevance ladder.



They way they both fight the winner likely ends up with a KO highlight and another invite to these big dances while they last.



I fancy Zhang just on what they've shown lately. Wilder seemed incredibly gun shy vs Parker- just couldn't or wouldn't let his hands go. Physical decline he just couldn't get going or mentally shot? idk.



Wilder willing to swing a little bit probably catches Zhang at some point and lights out. But I could see Zhang overwhelming a slightly faded out Wilder too.